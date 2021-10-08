The annual observance at the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial will take place on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. The granite memorial, located on State Street near the Maine State Capitol in Augusta, is dedicated to Maine law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell is the latest name to be added to the memorial, making for a total of 87 law enforcement officers. Detective Campbell was killed on April 3, 2019, when he was struck by a vehicle tire while assisting at the scene of a disabled vehicle on I-95 in Hampden. It is with profound sadness that the number of Maine law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty continues to grow. Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross was struck and killed by a vehicle in Trenton on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The Maine Law Enforcement Memorial was dedicated on May 25, 1991, by the Maine Chiefs of Police Association. The Executive Director and former Falmouth Police Chief Ed Tolan said, “this observance is an opportunity for law enforcement officers to honor Detective Ben Campbell and all of the fallen officers before him who gave their lives in service to our state.” In attendance this year to honor and remember the service and sacrifice of these officers will be police officers from across the state, families of the fallen, dignitaries, and Governor Janet Mills who will deliver the keynote address.

In case of inclement weather, the observance will be moved to the House Chambers of the State House.