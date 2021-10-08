Submit Release
News Search

There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,974 in the last 365 days.

Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company Participates in Local Charity Event

A golf course in the evening, the green is in the center with the white flag standing up, a sand trap is on the left, a lake is on the right, trees in the background, blue sky with two large clouds

Snapshot of the June 28th "Y Not Golf Tournament"

Team members from MFWC took the time to participate in a charity golf tournament to help fund Y youth memberships for community members in need

ALBERT LEA, MN, USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 28, 2021, the local Y in Albert Lea, MN, held their annual “Y Not” golf tournament. One group that appeared on the green was made up of team members from Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company, a local business that provides commercial cold storage to companies in the surrounding area.

The Y provides a lot of excellent programming for children and families, but not all families have the ability to pay for a membership.

Many people in the Albert Lea community, including those in leadership positions at Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company, believe it is important to make sure all children can access Y programming, regardless of their families’ financial situations.

The “Y Not” golf tournament is an event that allows Albert Lea’s citizens and business leaders to contribute to the goal of providing Y programming to all children who wish to partake.

The “Y Not” golf tournament is a fundraiser from which all of the proceeds go to the Youth Fund Drive. The Youth Fund Drive provides financial assistance to families who could not otherwise afford to have a youth membership at the Y, and helps fund Family Y Youth programs. By participating in the “Y Not” golf tournament, Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company was able to help provide a total of 87 youth memberships to Albert Lea families in need.

Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company specializes in providing climate controlled warehouse storage for frozen and refrigerated food products. Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company is also a community minded organization staffed by people who like to give back, which is why representatives took part in the June 28 charity event.

Charlie Newell
Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company
+1 507-373-1477
info@mfwc-cold.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company Participates in Local Charity Event

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.