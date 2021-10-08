Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company Participates in Local Charity Event

Snapshot of the June 28th "Y Not Golf Tournament"

Team members from MFWC took the time to participate in a charity golf tournament to help fund Y youth memberships for community members in need

ALBERT LEA, MN, USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 28, 2021, the local Y in Albert Lea, MN, held their annual “Y Not” golf tournament. One group that appeared on the green was made up of team members from Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company, a local business that provides commercial cold storage to companies in the surrounding area.

The Y provides a lot of excellent programming for children and families, but not all families have the ability to pay for a membership.

Many people in the Albert Lea community, including those in leadership positions at Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company, believe it is important to make sure all children can access Y programming, regardless of their families’ financial situations.

The “Y Not” golf tournament is an event that allows Albert Lea’s citizens and business leaders to contribute to the goal of providing Y programming to all children who wish to partake.

The “Y Not” golf tournament is a fundraiser from which all of the proceeds go to the Youth Fund Drive. The Youth Fund Drive provides financial assistance to families who could not otherwise afford to have a youth membership at the Y, and helps fund Family Y Youth programs. By participating in the “Y Not” golf tournament, Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company was able to help provide a total of 87 youth memberships to Albert Lea families in need.

Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company specializes in providing climate controlled warehouse storage for frozen and refrigerated food products. Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company is also a community minded organization staffed by people who like to give back, which is why representatives took part in the June 28 charity event.