Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Prepares to Host Two Year-End Planning Webinars

CRI's Annual Year-End Tax Planning Webinars

Sessions to Address Tax Changes for Both Businesses and Individuals

ENTEPRISE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced their annual dual-session webinar event that addresses Year-End Tax Planning for the 2021 tax year. These free live events will offer insights into navigating evolving pandemic-related tax law changes and evaluating tax planning strategies. The virtual sessions for both individuals and businesses will take place on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. (CT), respectively.

The two events will focus on providing guidance for taxpayers looking to reduce penalties, maximize available funds, and make the most of federal aid and deductions. Attendees will be able to pinpoint areas where tax law changes may impact their business or personal tax circumstances and identify planning techniques that may help potentially reduce income tax. Eligible attendees of the live sessions will receive 1.0 hour of C.P.E. for each webinar that is attended. Please click here to register for this virtual event.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.