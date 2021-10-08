American Case Management Association Celebrates Unsung Group of Health Professionals For National Case Management Week

Visit acmaweb.org/ncmw for graphics, logos, celebration ideas and once-a-year discounts on credential attainment.

National Case Management Week starts Sunday, October 10.

LITTLE ROCK, ARK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Case Management Association (ACMA) is celebrating National Case Management Week starting October 10, 2021, to recognize the dedication, compassion and quality patient outcomes achieved by health care case management and transitions of care professionals across the country.

This year’s theme is Case Management: Care, Compassion, Community. “I cannot think of three better words to describe the essence of case management,” said ACMA National Board President Pamela Andrews. “Like most health care professionals, case managers have been faced with extraordinary challenges this year. They are an unsung but vital group of providers and should be applauded for their contributions to patient care.”

Case management is a collaborative process, providing a unique and vital link between patients, providers and payers to improve health outcomes across the care continuum for care transitions. Case management professionals include nurses, social workers, physicians, educators and hospital administrators who work in a variety of health care settings across the care continuum.

In conjunction with National Case Management Week, Wednesday, October 13, is Accredited Case Manager (ACM) Recognition Day. This day is in honor of case managers who have chosen to validate their competency by achieving the nationally recognized ACM certification. This achievement authenticates a case manager’s knowledge and expertise by requiring passage of both a competency exam and a clinical simulation test. Certification demonstrates a commitment to the profession and industry best practices.

During National Case Management Week, ACMA encourages all health care organizations to recognize and support the practice of case management by promoting individual professionals who are making a difference. Throughout the week, local education, recognition and awareness events will be held across the country.

To learn more about National Case Management Week or to find a local ACMA chapter, visit acmaweb.org.

About ACMA:

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, non-profit, professional membership association, which strives to provide resources, solutions, and support for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. ACMA is comprised of more than 8,000 members and 50,000 educational subscribers, including nurses, social workers, physicians and other professionals affiliated with case management. Through a variety of educational conferences and networking events at both the state and national level, ACMA provides its members with numerous opportunities to develop their skills, grow in their profession and learn from the experiences and practices of fellow members. For more information, visit acmaweb.org/ncmw.