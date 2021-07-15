Case Management Heroes Recognized for their Perseverance, Compassion and Dedication at ACMA National Conference.

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a tear-filled ceremony during the 2021 American Case Management Association National Conference in Orlando, ACMA surprised two case management professionals by presenting them with the first-ever Case Management Hero Award. Jamie Clardy and Linda Kuitert were recognized for making a difference in the lives of those they served despite facing tremendous personal adversities due to COVID-19. As part of the award, a total of $25,000 in support was provided to Clardy and Kuitert through financial backing from XSOLIS and an anonymous donor.

“Case management and transitions of care professionals across the country stepped up in the face of the pandemic to serve when we needed them the most. But what about those professionals that had extreme adversities in their personal lives yet never waivered in their service to others. That is the type of individual we wanted to find through our member nominations and help through the Heroes Award. It is an honor to be able to recognize and lift those in our professional family,” said ACMA CEO and founder L. Greg Cunningham.

Jamie Clardy is a medical social worker at Lexington Medical Center in South Carolina. Early in the pandemic, Clardy lost her father to COVID-19. Soon after, her mother suffered a stroke leaving Jamie as a primary caregiver for her mother, brother and sister as well as managing her own healthcare issues unknown to most. Despite these hardships, she continued to serve patients and families. During the pandemic, she cross-trained for other roles, volunteered for other shifts and even helped to pack the office after flooding. ACMA’s Hero award paid off Jamie’s outstanding medical bills, provided two years of phone service for Jaime and her dependent mother and provided a five-year membership to ACMA as part of her award.

“In the midst of her crisis she ensured her mom, sister and brother were cared for, didn’t miss work and continued to look for ways to help. Her work as a hospital social worker is exceptional. She has a positive attitude in every situation, even when faced with adversity. She continues to shine bright every day,” said Katherine Watts, director of medical social services at Lexington Medical Center, as she presented the award to her coworker.

Linda Kuitert is a director of case management at Memorial Hermann, Woodlands Medical Center. In June of 2020, Linda’s family was diagnosed with COVID-19 resulting in a six-month hospitalization and double lung transplant for her husband. Kuitert continued to serve her employees, organization and patients even during the darkest periods of her husband’s illness. Linda lost her daughter to a motor vehicle accident and subsequently, she and her husband took responsibility for their granddaughter. Linda deferred her planned retirement to secure her granddaughter’s ability to attend college. Included in Linda’s award was a $15,000 college tuition trust for her granddaughter and five years of free membership to ACMA.

“Linda is one of the most selfless and giving people I know. She is truly a COVID survivor and a COVID hero by giving selflessly throughout one of the most difficult personal times in her life when others needed her most,” said Kimberly Wyers, manager of case management at Memorial Hermann.

“2020 was a year of hardship and sacrifice,” said Joan Butters, CEO of XSOLIS. “It was also a year of selfless service exemplified by both Linda and Jamie as well as each case manager who served their community during this time. Thank you for making this a brighter, better world.”

ACMA asks all professionals to join us in celebrating these case management heroes. An open call for nominations was extended to ACMA membership in the spring and a task force of peers reviewed and selected the 2021 Heroes. Additional Case Management Hero recognition will occur during National Case Management Week, celebrated October 10 – 16, 2021.

About ACMA:

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is the largest national, non-profit, professional membership association, which strives to provide resources, solutions and support for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. ACMA is comprised of more than 8,000 members nationwide, including nurses, social workers, physicians and other professionals affiliated with case management and over 48,000 educational subscribers. Through a variety of educational conferences and networking events at both the state and national level, ACMA provides its members with numerous opportunities to develop their skills, grow in their profession and learn from the experiences and practices of fellow members. For more information, visit http://www.acmaweb.org.