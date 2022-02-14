American Case Management Association Elects Six New National Board Members

ACMA

Elected by ACMA membership, the new board members bring experience and expertise from a variety of care settings

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Case Management Association (ACMA), a national not-for-profit professional association serving case management and transitions of care professionals, is pleased to announce the following members to its national board of directors.

President-elect Patricia Velky, RN, MBA, MS, BSN, ACM-RN, CPHQ, FABC, is Assistant Vice President, Care Coordination at Memorial Hermann Healthcare System in Houston, TX and has been an ACMA member for 14 years.

Colleen Fitzgerald, RN, MSN, CCM, ACM-RN, CMAC, is Director, System Care Management at Trinity Health in Livonia, MI and has been an ACMA member for 14 years.

Karen Vanaskie, DNP, MSN, RN, ACM-RN, CCM, RN-BC, BCPA, CMAC, is Chief Clinical Officer at Innovation Care Partners in Scottsdale, AZ and has been an ACMA member for 11 years.

Patricia Blaisdell, MA, MS, FACHE, is Vice President, Policy at the California Hospital Association and has been an ACMA member for 6 years.

Lynn Bree, MHA, CMAC, CPHQ is Vice President, Health Care Services at Molina Health Care in Milwaukee, WI and has been an ACMA member for 18 years.

Nicole Cornell, BSW, MSW, LCSW, ACM-SW, is Director, Ambulatory Care Management at Hartford Healthcare in Wethersfield, CT and has been an ACMA member for 8 years.

“We are excited to welcome six new members to our board of directors, including a new president-elect,” said Pamela Andrews, President of ACMA. “Coordination of care requires the commitment of professionals within multiple disciplines across various care settings. These board members reflect the commitment and expertise which our members bring to health care delivery.”

The president-elect will serve a four-year term with two years as president-elect, followed by two years as president. The remaining board members serve a two-year term. Each of them will provide leadership to over 7,000 current members across the country which are comprised of nurses, social workers, physicians, educators and health care administrators involved in case management and transitions of care.

About ACMA:

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, nonprofit, professional membership association, which strives to provide resources, solutions, and support for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. ACMA is comprised of more than 8,000 members nationwide, including nurses, social workers, physicians and other professionals affiliated with case management. Through a variety of educational conferences and networking events at both the state and national level, ACMA provides its members with numerous opportunities to develop their skills, grow in their profession and learn from the experiences and practices of fellow members. For more information, visit http://www.acmaweb.org.