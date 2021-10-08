Rutland Barracks/ Two Vehicle SBI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B404128

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

DATE/TIME: 10/7/2021 @ 1658

STREET: Business Route 4

TOWN: Rutland Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Simons Ave

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear, sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alan P. Nash

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Critical

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: William Perry

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 7, 2021 at approximately 1658 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Business Route 4 in Rutland Town near Simons Avenue. Upon arrival Troopers learned a motorcycle had rear-ended a pick-up truck causing damage to the truck and totaling the motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, Alan Nash of Granville NY, was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance Service and later flown by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and is in critical condition. The operator of the pick-up truck, William Perry of West Rutland was uninjured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage, and traffic was delayed for a short period while the scene was processed and cleared. Rutland Town Fire Department also assisted with the crash. State Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and ask any witnesses to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.