Rutland Barracks/ Two Vehicle SBI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B404128
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802.773.9101
DATE/TIME: 10/7/2021 @ 1658
STREET: Business Route 4
TOWN: Rutland Town
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Simons Ave
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear, sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alan P. Nash
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Critical
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: William Perry
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 7, 2021 at approximately 1658 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Business Route 4 in Rutland Town near Simons Avenue. Upon arrival Troopers learned a motorcycle had rear-ended a pick-up truck causing damage to the truck and totaling the motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, Alan Nash of Granville NY, was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance Service and later flown by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and is in critical condition. The operator of the pick-up truck, William Perry of West Rutland was uninjured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage, and traffic was delayed for a short period while the scene was processed and cleared. Rutland Town Fire Department also assisted with the crash. State Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and ask any witnesses to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.