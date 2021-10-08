Submit Release
News Search

There were 629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,960 in the last 365 days.

Guanajuato Presents the 49th Edition of the International Cervantino Festival

Cervantino International Festival Guanajuato

The Cervantino International Festival in Gunajuato brings together artists from different multidisciplinary and performing arts in the world

Don Quixote de la Mancha Statue in Guanajuato city

Guanajuato's Cervantino International Festival is one of the premier cultural events on the continent is dedicated to the memory and work of writer Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra, author of the most famous novel in the Spanish language Don Quixote de la M

The Cervantino Festival in the state of Guanajuato has presented dazzling cultural offerings making it the most prestigious artistic festival in the region

GUANAJUATO CITY, GUANAJUATO, MEXICO, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cervantino International Festival, one of the premier cultural events on the continent is dedicated to the memory and work of writer Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra, author of the most famous novel in the Spanish language Don Quixote de la Mancha. In its 49th edition the three-week event is the most renowned of its kind in Latin American, offering a mix of music, theatre, arts, literature, and film will be held in Guanajuato city from October 13 to 31. And has been transformed into a performing arts showcase presented in a hybrid format combining in person and digital.

For almost half a century, the Cervantino Festival has presented dazzling cultural offerings of the highest level in each edition, with contributions from many countries, making it the most prestigious artistic festival in Mexico. This year, 20 countries will be participating, including the United States, Canada and, of course, Spain, the birthplace of writer Cervantes de Saavedra.

The Cervantino International Festival brings together artists from different multidisciplinary and performing arts in the world with 110 performances, 81 in cultural venues in the state of Guanajuato, and 29 on digital platforms, it aims to reach a diverse and broad audience. It will host 55 national artistic groups that will participate in this edition and of the 1,865 participating artists, who will offer expressions of music, theater, and dance. In addition, a wide-ranging offering across the artistic field, academic activities and visual arts exhibitions will be presented in museums, galleries, and other cultural spaces in the municipalities of Guanajuato, Salamanca, and León.

This year Cuba and the Mexican state of Coahuila are the main guests of honor and will offer their artistic and cultural expressions to enhance the spirit and create bridges that unite societies.

All open spaces have been reserved for functions in various locations throughout the state and each event will take place under strict health protocols.

The closing event, which will take place on the esplanade of the historic Alhóndiga de Granaditas venue in Guanajuato city, will feature singer Tania Libertad. She will pay tribute to the Mexican composer Armando Manzanero interpreting with her unique voice all the hits.

The state of Guanajuato is located in central Mexico with extensive land and air connectivity plus a wide range of accommodation for all budgets. The region has culinary traditions of world-class international prestige and a tradition of warmth and quality in its tourism service providers who are trained to respond positively to all the needs of visitors, most particularly those from the United States and Canada.

More details on the program can be found at
Twitter @cervantino
Facebook / Cervantino
Instagram @cervantino

Marisol Hernandez
Grupo Euroamerica
+1 305-300-2249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Guanajuato Presents the 49th Edition of the International Cervantino Festival

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.