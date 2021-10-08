Guanajuato Presents the 49th Edition of the International Cervantino Festival
The Cervantino International Festival in Gunajuato brings together artists from different multidisciplinary and performing arts in the world
The Cervantino Festival in the state of Guanajuato has presented dazzling cultural offerings making it the most prestigious artistic festival in the regionGUANAJUATO CITY, GUANAJUATO, MEXICO, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cervantino International Festival, one of the premier cultural events on the continent is dedicated to the memory and work of writer Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra, author of the most famous novel in the Spanish language Don Quixote de la Mancha. In its 49th edition the three-week event is the most renowned of its kind in Latin American, offering a mix of music, theatre, arts, literature, and film will be held in Guanajuato city from October 13 to 31. And has been transformed into a performing arts showcase presented in a hybrid format combining in person and digital.
For almost half a century, the Cervantino Festival has presented dazzling cultural offerings of the highest level in each edition, with contributions from many countries, making it the most prestigious artistic festival in Mexico. This year, 20 countries will be participating, including the United States, Canada and, of course, Spain, the birthplace of writer Cervantes de Saavedra.
The Cervantino International Festival brings together artists from different multidisciplinary and performing arts in the world with 110 performances, 81 in cultural venues in the state of Guanajuato, and 29 on digital platforms, it aims to reach a diverse and broad audience. It will host 55 national artistic groups that will participate in this edition and of the 1,865 participating artists, who will offer expressions of music, theater, and dance. In addition, a wide-ranging offering across the artistic field, academic activities and visual arts exhibitions will be presented in museums, galleries, and other cultural spaces in the municipalities of Guanajuato, Salamanca, and León.
This year Cuba and the Mexican state of Coahuila are the main guests of honor and will offer their artistic and cultural expressions to enhance the spirit and create bridges that unite societies.
All open spaces have been reserved for functions in various locations throughout the state and each event will take place under strict health protocols.
The closing event, which will take place on the esplanade of the historic Alhóndiga de Granaditas venue in Guanajuato city, will feature singer Tania Libertad. She will pay tribute to the Mexican composer Armando Manzanero interpreting with her unique voice all the hits.
The state of Guanajuato is located in central Mexico with extensive land and air connectivity plus a wide range of accommodation for all budgets. The region has culinary traditions of world-class international prestige and a tradition of warmth and quality in its tourism service providers who are trained to respond positively to all the needs of visitors, most particularly those from the United States and Canada.
