VARStreet rolls out new enhancements on their VAR platform for Q32021
VARStreet Inc. releases new updates and improvements on their business management suite for IT and office supplies VARs.
The objective of these quarterly releases is to ensure continuous improvements on the platform based on our customer feedback and strengthening our offerings for IT and office supplies VARs.”BURLINGTON, MA, USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is a leader in the business management software space for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet’s enterprise software solution offers 7million+ product SKUs from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Synnex, Supplies Network, and more. It provides advanced sales quoting software with a modern B2B eCommerce builder along with a CRM and procurement solution.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc
The Q3 updates for 2021 include significant improvement in the platform’s security to mitigate any cybersecurity threats, enhanced platform experience for the VAR users, and adding new integrations with the platforms like Google Analytics, Duo, NetSuite, Payroc payment gateway, Great America, and more.
The prime objective of the Q3 release was to strengthen the eCommerce store offering for value-added resellers. It includes making the online store more SEO-friendly by providing an option to customize the store URLs as per the search engine policies. The update also included a better shopping experience for the end-users by providing an improved UI and UX. The release also addressed updates on the eCommerce builder solution for the VARs with enhanced experience in building their B2B stores.
Along with the above-mentioned updates, VARStreet’s engineering team made changes to the sales quoting software. The VARs will be able to create and manage custom status for their sales quotes, purchase orders, and sales orders. The custom status will be synced with the order management flow, CRM, calendar, and other transactional screens.
VARStreet introduced subscriptions and customer ratings and reviews on their eCommerce offerings recently. VARStreet also announced the implementation of WAF or web application firewall earlier this year.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc., said, “The objective of these quarterly releases is to ensure continuous improvements on the platform based on our customer feedback and strengthening our offerings for IT and office supplies VARs.” He further added, “We target creating an ever-evolving platform and experience for our customers by providing the best of the industry standards.”
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
Shiv Agrawal
VARStreet Inc.
+1 781-262-0610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn