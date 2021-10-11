The Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Is Effective In Countering The Rise In Target Diseases

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the incidence of target diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, cancer, cardiovascular diseases and other chronic diseases is expected to drive the implantable drug delivery devices market. Implantable drug delivery devices are used for site-specific drug administration where the drug is most needed, such as Gliadel® wafer as an implant used in the treatment of brain tumors, Lupron® depot for the treatment of prostate cancer. Hence, the site-specific drug administration nature of implantable drug devices which help in the treatment of target diseases, is driving the implantable drug delivery market.

The global implantable drug delivery devices market size is expected to grow from $18.82 billion in 2020 to $20.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $29.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

Read More On The Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/implantable-drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Major players covered in the global implantable drug delivery devices industry are Allergan Inc, Bayer HealthCare, Medtronic Inc., Nucletron, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bausch and Lomb Inc, Merck, Genetech Inc., Psivida, Nucletron.

TBRC’s global implantable drug delivery devices market report is segmented by product into contraceptive implants, spinal implants, brachytherapy seeds, drug-eluting stents, bio-absorbable stents, intraocular stents, infusion pumps, others, by technology into diffusion, osmotic, magnetic, others, by application into contraception, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, diabetes, oncology, autoimmune diseases, others.

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug-Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Stents, Infusion Pumps), By Technology (Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic), By Application (Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides implantable drug delivery devices market overview, forecast implantable drug delivery devices market size and growth for the whole market, implantable drug delivery devices market segments, and geographies, implantable drug delivery devices market trends, implantable drug delivery devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3303&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Drug Delivery Devices Market 2021 - By Route of Administration (Oral Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery, Topical Drug Delivery, Ocular Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Transmucosal Drug Delivery, Implantable Drug Delivery), By Patient Care Setting (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings), By Application (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-delivery-devices-market

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Conventional Injectable, Pre-Filled Syringes, Auto-Injectors, Pen-Injectors), By Application (Autoimmune Diseases, Hormonal Disorders, Oncology, Orphan Diseases, Pain Management, Respiratory Therapy), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Home Healthcare Settings, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Research Laboratories), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/injectable-drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Liposomal Doxorubicin, Liposomal Paclitaxel, Liposomal Amphotericin B), By Application (Fungal Diseases, Cancer Therapy, Pain Management, Viral Vaccines, Photodynamic Therapy), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics), COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liposomal-drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/