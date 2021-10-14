Sherri Stewart Crowned Mrs. Oklahoma American
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherri Stewart was crowned Mrs. Oklahoma 2021 at the Palace Theater in Corsicana, TX. She excited to share this adventure with her husband Chuck and their beautiful daughter McKenzie. Chuck and Sherri have been married for 18 years after meeting each other during Sherri’s college days at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
Sherri is a strong advocate for her social platform “Mind Body Soul”. She believes that living a heart healthy lifestyle is more than just exercise and good nutrition. It is also about eliminating stressors in your life, setting healthy boundaries and being ok with saying no when necessary. She has been an advocate for the American Heart Association for over 10 years and enjoys lobbying for them at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Sherri chose her platform to honor her husband’s victorious journey with congestive heart failure. The diagnosis was a shock and very scary at the time but believes their proactive approach and never give up attitude is some of the contributing factors for Chuck’s recovery.
When Sherri isn’t at school or working with the high school color guard, she enjoys mentoring youth at her church, singing the national anthem at local events and singing in the praise team at church. Sherri is a former regular on the Oklahoma Opry and the Rodeo Opry in Oklahoma City. She also has performed with legends like Wayne Newton, audition for Charlie Daniels Talent Roundup and performed on various stages across Oklahoma.
Sherri also enjoys photography and working with young ladies across Oklahoma who are pursuing their own pageant dreams. She enjoys donating photo sessions to those who are working hard to be their best and may not have it in their budget for a quality photo. She says it is an honor to work with these ladies and be a part of their pageant journey.
Sherri is excited and honored to compete for the title of Mrs. American in Las Vegas, NV at the Westgate Resorts in November.
