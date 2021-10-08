Announcing New Feel Good Podcast from Amy Jans
Entertaining yet introspective podcast to be released weekly starting on October 14th!NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where everyone is balancing so many things to just exist as humans, sometimes our creative projects take a back seat. The Unfinished Projects Podcast is going to give those projects closure! Its first episode will be released on Thursday, October 14th.
You can expect laughter mixed with heartwarming introspection. The host, Amy Jans, will be interviewing artists, comedians, and musicians about their unfinished projects or looking at larger scale projects from others that felt unfinished and ended too soon.
"There are some hard truths learned from an unfinished project. It hits you how fast time can fly by without embracing it. But also, it teaches one to come to terms with acceptance and to let go. My hope for this pod is that after listening to it, people care less about perfectionism and redirect their energy to create for the fun of it and cherish how important self-expression is through the creative arts!"
This podcast with pizzaz is available wherever you can stream podcasts! Also available in video at YouTube at youtube.com/amyjans. You can follow Amy on Instagram for updates at: instagram.com/amyjjans or instagram.com/cringetasticbb.
About Amy Jans:
Amy Jans was born and raised in the Airship Capital of the World, Lakehurst, New Jersey. Right out of high school, she moved to New York City and Los Angeles to perform comedy.
She's taken classes at UCB LA, UCB NYC, American Academy of the Dramatic Arts, and The Groundlings. In 12/2020, she achieved her dream of getting her Bachelor's degree at the Fashion Institute of Technology, State University of New York.
She's also worked as producer and co-host of The Good Afternoon Planet Earth Podcast and creator, writer, and producer of the web series that was partnered with the Rizzle app, Getting Rich Quick. Recent projects completed are her dramedy fantasy-feature screenplay, Amethyst Valley.
