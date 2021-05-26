New Sustainably-Focused Fashion Pop-up Shop by Artists in the West Village
Limited-Edition Pop-up Shop that’s like an Art Gallery Meets Retail, Open Until July 22NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first pop-up curated by Lesley Ware of The Creative Cookie, Art to Ware, is now open in NYC. Socially conscious, upcycled, and handmade focused items will be available.
The pricing ranges from $3 (flowers and small things like patches & pins) - $700 (original artwork and intricate handmade wearables). There will be a special collaboration with Nuuly, a subscription clothing rental brand, where out of circulation items were donated to be upcycled and repurposed.
“I am striving to create sustainable solutions to bring positive change to fashion,” said Ware. “I think we’re in a time when people want to know where their clothes come from.” It will provide a platform for local artists, brands, and designers to showcase their work in a retail setting.
Brands Featured are:
● Lesley Ware
● Yellow Cakeshop by Valerie Mayen
● Elements by Land
● Christine Jiwon Ra
● Googly Eye Cru
● Ooh Baby
● Dana Robinson
● Alexa Stark
● Victor Varnado
Ware received the opportunity to bring her dream of having a retail space to life after being chosen by Chashama, a non-profit arts organization that helps artists access spaces to create and connect in New York City. You can visit the Art to Ware, a Curated Fashion Pop Up at 21 Greenwich Avenue, New York, NY 10014. From April 28- July 22. Hours are Wednesday - Sunday 1 pm-7 pm. For more information on Art to Ware, you can visit @arttoware on instagram or www.arttoware.com.
About:
Art to Ware: A Curated Fashion Pop Up by The Creative Cookie The Creative Cookie is a WOC-owned business founded in 2008 by Lesley Ware. It started as a fashion blog and sewing studio and has evolved into a fashion pop-up in the West Village of Manhattan! Instagram.com/arttoware
Lesley Ware is a New York City-based creator who is a believer of fashion-as-self-care and uses her platform to encourage others to use fashion in that way. She is the author of three books: Sew Fab: Style for Young Fashionistas, My Fab Fashion Style File, and How to be a Fashion Designer. She is working on her fourth and fifth books, which are soon to be released. Lesley has also led and developed education programs for Parsons School of Design, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York Times Student Journeys, and New Visions for Public Schools. Lesley is currently designing a bridal collection that was inspired by her recent nuptials. She hopes to continue to spread joy and creative vibes through this blog and her ever-evolving projects for young fashionistas and fashionistos. www.thecreativecookie.com
Chashama: For twenty-six years, Chashama has transformed unused spaces for 30,000 artists, hosted 4,000 public art events, provided 1,500 free art classes in underserved communities, and reached audiences of nearly a million.:
https://chashama.org/
