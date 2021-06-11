Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,150 in the last 365 days.

New Jersey Themed Collection of T-Shirts Just Released From the Etsy Shop, "I Don't Have a Niche."

Amy Jans wearing a t-shirt from the "Jestful Jersey" collection from the I Don't Have a Niche Etsy Shop.

Amy Jans wearing a t-shirt from the "Jestful Jersey" collection from the I Don't Have a Niche Etsy Shop.

Jersey T-shirt collection only available in the Etsy shop, nowhere else!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate summer at the Shore, anywhere with a tee from the "Jestful Jersey" collection in the
I Don't Have a Niche- Etsy shop Available now!

Aside from the Jersey-themed collection, in the I Don't Have a Niche Etsy Shop, you can find quirky tees highlighting the absurdity of the digital world, like the "Not Famous, but I Have Heart" and "Stop Scrolling" tees.

Etsy shop owner Amy Jans, who grew up in NJ, came up with the idea to do a Jersey collection with her dad. "I asked my dad if he had any t-shirt ideas. He goes, "how about some shirts about Jersey- do one about pork-roll!" said Jans. "I was like, haha, OK. It turned out to be the best seller!"

These tees will make great gifts for that friend from Jersey! They'll be like, "you know me!" Or, for that person who moved out of Jersey, but it'll always be a part of them.

For more information and press inquiries, email: press@buttercupmediaclub.com. Tees available in the Etsy shop!

About:
Amy Jans is a comedian who started to work on her t-shirt shop during the pandemic. She is based in NYC. She recently graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she found her love for public relations, branding, and content development. You can follow her on Instagram. www.Instagram.com/idonthaveaniche and www.instagram.com/amyjjans.

Amy Jans
Buttercup Media
press@buttercupmediaclub.com

You just read:

New Jersey Themed Collection of T-Shirts Just Released From the Etsy Shop, "I Don't Have a Niche."

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.