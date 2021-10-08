26Red, the Iconic 90s Streetwear Brand Finds New Life with Founder John Bernard
26Red is bringing back some of its iconic styles, as well as more art-centric pieces to push the brand into the future.
26Red makes a comeback with a new collection and a New York flagship store, opening soon
We are bringing back the classics, while adding new art-centric designs to push us into the future. We are leaning into our heritage, even bringing back key people who worked with us in the beginning.”CALIFORNIA, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 26Red, the 90’s streetwear brand for men and women is making a comeback under the direction of original founder, John Bernard, with his children helping to breathe new life into the revamped heritage collection. The new designs play on the heritage of the company, with music and art collabs on the horizon. The first collection is now available at 26Red.com, with specialty retailers to follow. The company also plans to open its own branded flagship store in Manhattan soon.
— John Bernard, founder 26Red
Relaunching with many of the company’s quintessentially iconic graphics in unisex styles, the new 26Red collection offers a playful look back at 90s streetwear and the skate lifestyle, while putting modern touches that infuse art and music inspiration. With the first relaunch collection, 26Red is offering colorful tees, hoodies and bucket hats available in S-XXL.
“The response to the brand relaunch has been overwhelming,” Bernard said. “We are bringing back the classics to our core market, while adding a few new art-centric designs that will help push 26Red into the future. But we are really leaning into our heritage, even bringing back some key team members who worked with us during the heyday of 26Red so we can make the relaunch really amazing.”
Bernard decided the time was right to bring the brand back after his four children started seeing vintage 26Red pieces selling on Etsy and Depop. His kids saw the vision that Bernard had with the brand, and were committed to supporting the label’s rebirth, thus launching the new family-run project. His oldest son Austin, 25, is an industrial designer and recent graduate of the University of Kansas, and is working on T-shirt graphics and networking for the brand. Luke, 19, is assisting with website development and graphic design. Lola, 18, who’s studying at FIDM in Los Angeles, will be taking the reins on the girl's division when it launches, as well as helping with social media, trend forecasting, and marketing. Oliver, 13, is a jack-of-all-trades, and has been helping with graphic design and sourcing, and doing whatever he can to contribute.
Created in Laguna Beach, Calif. out of the American rave scene in 1990, the brand created its legacy starting as a graphics-driven collection with the 26Red logo and its iconic dancing cat graphic mascoting for the line. By 1997, the brand evolved into a full sportswear collection for men and women, later adding footwear and eyewear. Selling to key accounts and boutiques both nationally and internationally, including Zumiez and Urban Outfitters, 26Red grew eventually into a $30 million dollar company and household name.
The Bernard family is excited to get the brand back up-and-running with the new collection, with big plans for expansion into 2021 and beyond.
For more on 26Red, visit www.26red.com and stay up-to-date on Instagram @26redclothing .
Amanda Pennington
Shout Public Relations
+1 949-574-1440
email us here