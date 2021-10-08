Sofitel Dubai The Palm: Respecting the Earth and Its Inhabitants
Green Globe recently recertified Sofitel Dubai The Palm for the sixth year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofitel Dubai The Palm is a luxury 5-star beach resort situated on the East Crescent of the world famous Palm Jumeirah, offering a rejuvenating escape inspired by the rich culture of the South Pacific.
Christophe Schnyder, General Manager at Sofitel Dubai The Palm commented, “Today sustainability has permeated nearly every aspect of the hospitality industry and has become a business imperative. While a global economy offers considerable opportunities for development, it also gives us special responsibilities.
As a Green Globe certified hotel, Sofitel Dubai The Palm is committed to minimizing their impact on the environment through efficient energy, water and waste management programs. The hotel has implemented extensive initiatives and corporate social responsibility programs with the ultimate goal of shifting towards a sustainable future while meeting customer needs.
To achieve this goal, the luxury property has set an ambitious Sustainability Management Plan (SMP) to develop the business sustainably and in line with environmental, socio-cultural, quality and health & safety issues.
The plan covers training for all staff members and ambassadors as well as communicating with business partners about policies to minimise the resort’s carbon footprint. Priority has been given to renewable energies, in particular solar energy for hot water along with other water conservation initiatives to ensure there are no adverse effects on the surrounding environment.
Energy reduction techniques are also being implemented such as replacing conventional lamps with energy efficient ones, reduced lighting in certain areas, controlling air conditioning manually and closing doors when rooms are unoccupied, and fixing air curtains in external doors as soon as faults are detected by the BMS system.
Additionally, partnerships have been created with associations to protect local biodiversity and waste management solutions incorporated to ensure hazardous waste is disposed of through channels that are capable of safely processing toxic materials.
“Now more than ever, we are faced with the challenge of ensuring that our development respects the Earth and its inhabitants, hence it is essential to craft sustainable experiences that engage our guests, and especially the younger generation, who will eventually see the long-term impact of these developments,” concluded Mr. Schnyder.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 80 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
