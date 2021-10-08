Attorney Stacy L. Walker Honored with the Attorney General’s Award for Pro Bono Service

October 7, 2021

(Anchorage, AK) – Attorney General Treg Taylor awarded Anchorage attorney Stacy L. Walker the Attorney General’s Award for Pro Bono Service. This award is presented each October during Domestic Violence Awareness month and Pro Bono month to an attorney who has dedicated a portion of their career to assisting survivors of domestic and sexual violence with pro-bono legal services. Stacy has personally represented clients in seven pro bono cases through ANDVSA and has spent more than 18 years advocating for survivors. Some of these cases have entailed more than 100 hours of work.

“I am honored to present this award to such a deserving attorney,” said Attorney General Taylor. “We always need more attorneys ready to help people who are in vulnerable situations or who are intimidated by the legal system. By doing pro bono work, attorneys can guide others through some of the most traumatic times in their lives. I encourage other attorneys to follow Stacy’s stellar example and add pro bono work to their goals in the upcoming year.”

A 2015 survey by the University of Alaska Justice Center found that over 50 percent of women in Alaska experienced intimate partner violence and/or sexual violence in their lifetime. The Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (ANDVSA) is a statewide coalition providing legislative and legal advocacy resources for survivors. The Network coordinates 23 programs across Alaska ranging from shelters, hotlines and assault response teams to legal advocacy, community education and rural outreach.

The Legal Program relies on both staff attorneys and volunteer attorneys to handle its cases. When asked about the work, Stacy said, “Very little in my professional life has brought me as much satisfaction as helping out ANDVSA. Anyone who does this type of pro bono work knows that there is something particularly rewarding about being able to step into a person’s life when they are in crisis and alleviate at least one part of their stress.”

After graduating from law school at Brigham Young University, Stacy served a two-year clerkship with the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. She then worked for the United States Air Force as an Assistant Judge Advocate before relocating to the circuit defense council in California. In 1999, Stacy moved to Alaska to work for the Alaska Public Defenders Agency in Utqiagvik. She began working in civil defense at Richmond and Quinn in Anchorage in 2002.

It was there that Stacy’s friend and colleague, Laura Eakes, encouraged her to start volunteering with ANDVSA. Stacy says that at first, she was hesitant, given her lack of experience with family law. “You know, we’re told as lawyers, don’t venture outside your area of practice, don’t dabble.” But Stacy had been looking for a way to give back to the community—and with the help, training, and support of ANDVSA, she was able to get started taking cases and advocating for survivors across the state.

“I cannot say enough good things about Stacy Walker,” says Christine Pate, ANDVSA Legal Program Director. “She is always willing to take on a case and has been a leader for volunteerism in the bar and in her firm. For several years she led the Bar Association Pro Bono Services Committee and she has always encouraged associates at Walker and Eakes to take on volunteer work. She truly leads by example.”

If you are an attorney interested in volunteering services on cases of domestic violence or sexual assault, please visit ANDVSA at or ALSC.

