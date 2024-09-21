Anchorage Jury Convicts Phillip Barger of the 2023 Home Invasion Murder of Francisco Martin

September 20, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Yesterday, an Anchorage jury convicted 34-year-old Phillip Maxwel Barger of one count of Second-Degree Murder, one count of Manslaughter, one count of Burglary, and one count of Fourth-Degree Assault for murdering 88-year-old Francisco â€œFrankâ€ Martin Jr. on July 1, 2023.

At trial, the evidence showed that Phillip Barger entered the home of Francisco Martin and his wife. Barger then pushed Mrs. Martin out of the way and began beating Mr. Martin. Barger struck Mr. Martin numerous times in the head and neck. Barger also strangled Mr. Martin during the attack. Barger then fled the scene. Mr. Martin succumbed to his injuries shortly after the attack. Barger and the Martins did not know each other.

At the time of the murder, Barger was on felony probation for Criminal Burning of Forested Land in the Second Degree and Attempted Escape in the Third Degree.

Superior Court Judge Catherine Easter presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2025. Barger faces a sentencing range of 15 years to 99 years. Barger is being held without bail by the Alaska Department of Corrections.

Assistant District Attorneys Betsy Bull and Katharine Penrod prosecuted this case. This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Departmentâ€™s Robbery-Assault unit.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Betsy Bull at (907) 269-6300 or betsy.bull@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.