Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai Awarded Platinum Certification
Green Globe recently awarded Platinum Status to Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai marking ten consecutive years of certification.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The five-star Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai is situated close to key commercial areas, shopping malls and attractions in Oud Metha, a central business district in Bur Dubai.
Damir Kartal, Cluster General Manager said, "Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai is very proud to have achieved the Green Globe Platinum Status. Sustainability is one of the most important topics in the hospitality industry as travelers increasingly choose their accommodation based on their sustainable practices. We will continue to implement the sustainability management plan and actively promote it at our property."
Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai is firmly committed to its sustainability performance. The hotel’s outstanding compliance score of 92% is testament to the property’s dedication to implementing and improving sustainability practices over a decade of continuous certification.
Eco-friendly Energy Solutions
Reducing energy consumption remains a priority at the hotel with the conversion of the hotel entrance sign to a 100% solar powered device. To further reduce CO2 emissions and encourage renewable energy solutions, two Tesla charging stations have been installed and local Hybrid Taxi services actively promoted. The hotel is easily accessible by public transportation – the Dubai Metro and RTA bus services - and these options are also promoted.
Water & Waste Reduction Strategy
Water and waste management has also been under the spotlight over the past year. Smart management and control of food waste and water consumption during the 2020 – 2021 period was influenced by the fluctuating trends of market demands, resulting in the reduction of waste to landfill by 6% and water consumption by 8.5%.
The transition of paper-based operational procedures to digital procedures culminated in significantly less paper waste. In addition, elimination of plastic straws at all outlets within the property also reduced waste volume.
Supporting the UAE Community
Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai is committed to supporting the UAE community through a range of policies and initiatives. The hotel’s purchasing policy prioritizes the use of local produce such as eggs, milk, meat and vegetables. Fresh ingredients enhance the delicious dishes created by chefs in the hotel’s many dining establishments.
Known as an Art and Business hotel, artworks at the property highlight the talents of local artisans and creatives from the local region. Photos displayed in hotel rooms are the distinctive work of a local photographer and a home-grown designer has created several of the displayed pieces of art. Many of the furniture pieces featured in the lobby and suites were bought at local markets and refurbished.
As part of the hotel’s CSR responsibilities, staff members take part in different charity initiatives that aim to help the wider community. Activities including beach clean ups and blood donation drives. Staff also receive continuous sustainability training, which includes foreign language courses.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
