Westbound Russell Street On-Ramp to Temporarily Close in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the westbound Russell Street to Interstate 29 northbound on-ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

During this period, crews will be doing routine bridge maintenance. Motorists are asked to plan their commutes accordingly and be aware of construction workers and equipment in the work zone.

The prime contractor on the $640,000 project is BX Civil & Construction Inc. of Dell Rapids.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

