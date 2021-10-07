Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,178 in the last 365 days.

Westbound Russell Street On-Ramp to Temporarily Close in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the westbound Russell Street to Interstate 29 northbound on-ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

During this period, crews will be doing routine bridge maintenance. Motorists are asked to plan their commutes accordingly and be aware of construction workers and equipment in the work zone.

The prime contractor on the $640,000 project is BX Civil & Construction Inc. of Dell Rapids.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Westbound Russell Street On-Ramp to Temporarily Close in Sioux Falls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.