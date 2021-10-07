The Maine Department of Education is thrilled to announce the release of the Computer Science Professional Development Grant Application!

Maine’s 130th legislature, through a bill sponsored by Senator Pouliot, created a pilot grant program to provide funding for high-quality, teacher-developed or teacher-led professional development for PK-12 computer science pedagogy and content.

Priority will be given to applicants that:

Do not currently offer computer science learning opportunities;

Serve socioeconomically disadvantaged school districts;

Prioritize student populations traditionally underrepresented in computer science;

Demonstrate a commitment to pursuing high-quality educator professional development that emphasizes integration of computer science into other course work and curricula or establishes or expands access to courses that offer college credit and other certificates of value, or both; and

Collaborate or partner with other entities, including but not limited to other local education agencies, the business community, nonprofit organizations and private entities.

The Fall application window opens Friday October 8th, 2021 and closes November 5th, 2021. Applications will be reviewed in the order in which they are received. All applicants will be notified of their application status within two weeks of the application deadline.

There is no limit to the grant amount awarded per applicant; however, funds will be dispersed equitably across all applications based on county and throughout PK-12. There is a total of $25,000 available for this grant in the Fall.

A Spring application window will become available in January 2022. A minimum of $25,000 will be available in the Spring.

Have questions? Want to learn more? We are hosting three informational sessions, October18th, October 25th, and November 1st.

Interested in applying? Check out our website to register for an informational session, learn more about the grant, and submit an application.

Need assistance applying? contact Emma-Marie Banks, Computer Science Specialist & Secondary Digital Learning Specialist emma-marie.banks@maine.gov