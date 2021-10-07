Las Vegas Blvd. Onramp To Northbound I-515 Set To Close Casino Center Ramp Reopening With Limited Access To Spaghetti Bowl Ramps

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Las Vegas Boulevard onramp to northbound I-515 will close for three weeks beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, as crews perform rehabilitation work on the ramp.

The Casino Center Boulevard onramp to northbound I-515 (US 95) is scheduled to reopen at 1 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 with access to southbound Interstate 15 only. Due to the configuration of traffic control barriers approaching the Spaghetti Bowl, motorists who enter northbound I-515 from Casino Center will not be able to access northbound US 95. This traffic pattern is scheduled to remain in place through December.

The closure and restrictions are needed for crews to perform ramp and deck work on the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million viaduct rehabilitation endeavor. The project will extend the near-term service life of the 1.6-mile-long viaduct between Interstate 15 and Eastern Avenue, portions of which were built nearly 60 years ago.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.