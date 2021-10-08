15th Annual LAWineFest Comes Out of Quarantine in Long Beach celebrating wine, craft beer, camaraderie, and fun
Thousands came out to sip hundreds of wines, brews and other fun beverages over the weekend, as LAWineFest made its return to Long Beach
LAWineFest was an absolute blast. It was amazing to have an opportunity to celebrate wine, wine making, and wine lovers here in downtown Long Beach ... We look forward to LAWineFest 2022.”LONG BEACH, CA, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear skies and warm temperatures greeted almost 5,000 happy LAWineFest-goers this weekend along the waterfront at Long Beach’s Harry Bridges Memorial Park. The crowd, which spanned across many demographics, were exuberant to get out in the relaxed atmosphere to learn about wine, while mingling, dancing to live music, nibbling tasty food and having a great time. Balancing fun and education, LAWineFest proved a great escape for Long Beach residents, and those who came from all over California.
— Collin Mitzenmacher, owner, Waters Edge Winery in Long Beach
“Saturday and Sunday was such an amazing experience for all involved - from our ticketholders, wineries and sponsors, to our staff and volunteers,” said LAWineFest CEO and director, Scherr Lillico. “I’m extremely thankful to the community for coming out in such numbers - we all needed a little return to normal life and a day by the water, in the sunshine, wine tasting with friends, was the perfect recipe! I’m so thankful to everyone who worked tirelessly to deliver a great event.”
Among the more than 50 wineries and breweries, there were well-established vintners, including 19 Crimes and San Antonio Winery, as well as those who are up-and-coming, including Long Beach’s only winery, Water’s Edge Winery. The annual Fest gives guests an opportunity to try out many new wines, including over two dozen international varietals, and find a few new favorites; and gives wineries and breweries a chance to make new friends and customers, and after an 18 month absence, to see old and new friends.
“LAWineFest was an absolute blast,” said Collin Mitzenmacher, proprietor of Waters Edge Winery, Long Beach’s only local winery. “It was amazing to have an opportunity to celebrate wine, wine making, and wine lovers here in downtown Long Beach at the city's most iconic landmark, the Queen Mary. We look forward to LAWineFest 2022.”
The Fest is more than wine - great shopping from boutiques like Elizabeth’s Inspired Creations and Wine Treasures, and coffee from Able Coffee Roasters, which works to support employment opportunities for adults with disabilities, were big hits among the guests. Amazing food booths and trucks (Q’s Smokehouse; Fuego Restaurant at Hotel Maya, Cousins Maine Lobster, Kogi, Berlin Truck, and more). This year the LAWineFest helped support the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, as well as the Los Angeles Jazz Society music programs. The event’s sponsors include DISGO - a new event app, Lumify, Waters Edge Winery, 19 Crimes, LA Magazine, PH water, Hotel Maya, Welk Resorts, Long Beach Post, and Elizabeth’s Inspired Creations.
Plans are already in the works for the 2022 event, which will be held June 4-5.
“I was thrilled to attend this year’s LAWineFest here in Long Beach,” said District 2’s Councilwoman, Cindy Allen. “I want to recognize the organizers and everyone who worked so hard to put this on. It was a real treat to enjoy over 200 wines, craft beers, and snacks on our beautiful waterfront.”
Below is a list of all the wineries, breweries and other important exhibitors that were a part of LAWineFest. Quotes available upon request.
WINERIES
· 7th Street Long Beach
· 19 Crimes
· Ascension Cellars *
· Batch Mead
· Brick Barn Wine Estate
· Casa Luigi
· Chateau MK*
· Diniz Cellars
· Double Bond Wine
· Dracaena Wines *
· Elkfield Wines
· Familia Hicks Winery*
· Frisco Cellars
· Heringer Estates Winery, LLC
· Herzog Wines
· King Frosch Wines
· Lapis Luna Wines
· Lasorda Family Wines *
· Lott Family Cellars *
· Marietta Cellars
· Mercado Wine Products
· Navarro Vineyards
· Nectar Of The Dogs Wine *
· New Zealand “NZ” Wine Navigator
· Obvious Wines*
· Ohza
· ONEHOPE Wine
· Pacific international
· PB Importers
· Pope Valley Winery
· Provencal Collective
· PRP Wine International
· Reckless Love Wines
· Riboli Family Wine Estates
· Robert Hall Winery
· San Antonio CARDINALE
· Silva Road Wine *
· South Coast Winery
· Stella Rosa
· The Long Drink Company
· The Wine Caterers
· Til the Last Sip!
· Warson Wine Company*
· Waters Edge Winery
· Wilson Creek Winery
*Boutique wineries, producing less than 2,500 cases/year
BREWERIES & MORE BEVERAGES
· Able Coffee Roasters
· Common Space Brewery
· Ficklewood Ciderworks
· Flying Embers Hard Kombucha and Seltzers
· High Water Brewery
· Hop Valley Brewing
· KOE Kombucha
· Merican Mule
· Old Stump Brewing Co.
· Rekorderlig Cider
· Safu Sake
· Sierra Nevada Brewing
· True Legacy Vodka
· Warfield Distillery & Brewery
EXHIBITORS
· Bazaar Boutique
· Caketails Bakery
· Cutco Cutlery
· Dale Michele
· Dissertation Soap
· EKP Creation Candle Co.
· Elizabeth’s Inspired Creations
· Farm Fresh To You
· Glitz n’ Glamour
· Goufrais Southern California
· I’Nigma de’jewelz, LLC
· Lumify Eyedrops
· Romeo Chocolates
· Smokin’ Crackers
· Welk Resorts
· What a Gem
· Wine Chips
· Wine Treasures – Unique Finds for Lovers
· XIVI
