15th Annual LAWineFest Comes Out of Quarantine in Long Beach celebrating wine, craft beer, camaraderie, and fun

15 Annual LAWineFest Celebrated All Things Wine in Long Beach Guests sipped hundreds of wines, beers and other fun beverages at LAWineFest in Long Beach

LAWineFest was an absolute blast. It was amazing to have an opportunity to celebrate wine, wine making, and wine lovers here in downtown Long Beach ... We look forward to LAWineFest 2022.” — Collin Mitzenmacher, owner, Waters Edge Winery in Long Beach