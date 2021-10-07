Submit Release
IUB Customer Service Fall Meeting Registration Now Open

The Iowa Utilities Board Customer Service staff will hold two webinars for utility company professionals and community action agency staff members. The fall meetings will be at 1 p.m. Monday, October 18, and 9 a.m. Tuesday, October 19.

Topics to be discussed at the meetings include an overview of the IUB’s regulation and jurisdiction, procedures for utility service disconnection, Iowa's annual winter moratorium and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) overview, and IUB administrative rules updates. 

If you are unable to attend virtually or would like more information, please contact Marie Jeanblanc at 515-725-7888 or marie.jeanblanc@iub.iowa.gov.   Click here to register for the October 18 webinar or here to register for the October 19 webinar.

