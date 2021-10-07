Dedication of New Yreka Courthouse: October 15

The ceremony will celebrate the official dedication of the new Yreka Courthouse for the Superior Court of Siskiyou County, which officially opened for business on June 14. The building replaces deficient court facilities, provides the community with a modern and secure courthouse, and improves court operations and services that are now consolidated into one building.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.