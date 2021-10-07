Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,175 in the last 365 days.

Dedication of New Yreka Courthouse: October 15

The ceremony will celebrate the official dedication of the new Yreka Courthouse for the Superior Court of Siskiyou County, which officially opened for business on June 14. The building replaces deficient court facilities, provides the community with a modern and secure courthouse, and improves court operations and services that are now consolidated into one building.

You just read:

Dedication of New Yreka Courthouse: October 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.