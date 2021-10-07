Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1700 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the 1700 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:20 pm, the suspect approached the victim from behind at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxHQLoSqSio

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.