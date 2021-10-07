Submit Release
News Release/ DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B404121

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Blake Cushing                            

STATION:  Rutland                     

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 10/7/21 at 1011 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Business RT 4 and Clarendon Avenue, West Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS, and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Laurie Bryant                                               

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/7/21, at approximately 1011 hours, Vermont State Police observed a white Ford F-150 truck traveling west on Business RT 4 near Poultney Pools in West Rutland, VT with damaged tires.  The truck's passenger front tire was missing leaving only a rim, and the rear tire was deflated.  This is a violation of Title 23 VSA 1221 (condition of vehicle).  The truck was stopped on Clarendon Avenue in West Rutland.  The operator, Laurie Bryant of West Rutland, was found to be impaired.  She was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, operating with a criminally suspended license, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

 

Anyone with information about this truck during the morning hours of 10/7/21, please contact Sgt. Blake Cushing at 802-773-9101

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/21 at 1030 hours            

COURT: Rutland Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

