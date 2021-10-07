Lane Closures Set For I-30 Sunday In Texarkana

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 10, from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: I-30 westbound lanes from west of Summerhill Road to west of Pavilion Parkway

MEDIA: The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) will assist the Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) with a crash investigation, requiring the closure of inside and outside lanes

ATLANTA — On Sunday, TXDOT plans to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) in investigating a crash that occurred on Interstate 30 westbound in Texarkana earlier this year.

During the closures, traffic will be stopped for about 15-minute increments.

Traffic can exit I-30 and travel westbound on Frontage Road, and reenter westbound I-30 at the ramp west of University Avenue. US 59/I-369 can be accessed by using the turnaround bridge at University Avenue.

Duration of work could change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.