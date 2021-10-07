Fire Academy to Mark 50th Anniversary with Three Graduations 

STOW — State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA) leadership will observe the 50th anniversary of the MFA as they present certificates of completion to local firefighters graduating in Stow, Springfield, and Bridgewater next week.

The MFA will mark its 50th year with simultaneous graduation ceremonies at all three campuses on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Created by an act of the Legislature on Oct. 7, 1971, the MFA provides recruit and in-service training to firefighters from across Massachusetts. It has grown from one location in Stow to three separate campuses serving communities statewide, graduating more than 10,000 firefighters in more than 420 classes.

Stow: 23 Graduates from 12 Fire Departments

The recruits of MFA Class #295 will graduate at the Stow campus and represent the fire departments of Burlington, Everett, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Milford, Norwell, Stoughton, Wakefield, Watertown, Wilmington, and Wrentham. The Stow campus was the MFA’s first location and serves as the Department of Fire Services’ primary headquarters.

Date: Friday, October 8, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Place: 1 State Road, Stow, Massachusetts

Visuals: Honor guard and posting of colors

Photo Opportunity: Fire chiefs and local firefighter recruit graduates

Springfield: 19 Graduates from Eight Fire Departments

The recruits of MFA Class #S24 will graduate at the Springfield campus and represent the fire departments of Agawam, Chicopee, Milton, Pittsfield, Southwick, West Springfield, Westfield, and Weymouth. Dedicated in 2015, the six-acre Springfield campus is also home to the Springfield Fire Department’s training unit under a state/local partnership.

Date: Friday, October 8, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Place: 1 Grochmal Avenue, Springfield, Massachusetts

Visuals: Honor guard and posting of colors

Photo Opportunity: Fire chiefs and local firefighter recruit graduates

NOTE: If you are attending in person, please remember to wear your mask as the City of Springfield has a mask mandate.

Bridgewater: 18 Graduates from 10 Fire Departments

The recruits of MFA Class #BW13 will graduate at the Bridgewater campus and represent the fire departments of Attleboro, Dedham, Duxbury, East Bridgewater, Falmouth, Hingham, Holbrook, Lakeville, Norton, and Sharon. As the MFA’s most recent addition, the Bridgewater campus held its first graduation last year.

Date: Friday, October 8, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Place: 911 Conant Street, Bridgewater, Massachusetts

Location Note: There is no access from Flagg Street. Use GPS coordinates 41°57′4″ N 70°57′18″ W.

Visuals: Honor guard and posting of colors

Photo Opportunity: Fire chiefs and local firefighter recruit graduates

The ceremonies will be posted to the Department of Fire Services’ YouTube channel following their conclusions.

