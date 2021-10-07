New Yorker Electronics Announces Acquisition of Omni-Pro

Purchase Underscores Merits of Growth-Via-Acquisition Strategy

NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc., a global franchised distributor of passive electronic components, discrete semiconductors and supply chain services, today announced the acquisition of Omni Pro Electronics, Inc., a leading electronic component distributor, located in Addison, TX. Omni Pro maintains a deep inventory of industrial control and board-level components used in a broad array of industrial, commercial, and aerospace/defense applications.

“The purchase of Omni Pro is an integral component of our aggressive acquisition plan, which targets distributors whose products and corporate culture complement our own,” said Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics. “We are actively identifying companies that fit our acquisition model and have in place the financial, strategic, and operational expertise to execute the purchase of those distributors who meet our criteria.”

Ari Frankel, Chief Operating Officer of New Yorker Electronics noted, “The acquisition of Omni Pro further affirms our growth-via-acquisition strategy, which is implemented to yield economies of scale for both New Yorker Electronics and the acquired distributor. Moreover, our customers now have enhanced direct franchise access to an outsized portfolio of quality components from a wider selection of manufacturers and value-added services. We are looking forward to, and actively working to complete our next acquisition.”

About New Yorker Electronics

Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in the commercial, industrial, and aerospace/defense, markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.

