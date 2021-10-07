15th Annual UAS Summit & Expo Set to Begin Next Week
Produced by UAS Magazine, UAS Summit will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the current state of the unmanned aircraft systems industry.GRAND FORKS, ND, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 15th annual UAS Summit and Expo, the upper Midwest’s premier unmanned aircraft systems event produced by UAS Magazine, is set to begin next week. Taking place October 13-14, 2021 in Grand Forks, North Dakota at the Alerus Center, the 2021 event will focus on both small and large unmanned aircraft systems and will feature industry and military leaders, UAV manufacturers, payload providers, designers, and commercial operators with the most important insight of today’s UAS world.
The agenda will feature speakers with expertise on specific topics, including: the current state of the UAS industry; realizing beyond visual line of sight; or finding the future use of UAS in large and small operations, including counter drone operations.
The 2021 program will have presentations given by the most influential UAS entities from around the world, including:
• U.S. Senator John Hoeven
• U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer
• North Dakota Lt. Governor Brent Sanford
• UND President, Andrew Armacost
• Northrop Grumman
• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
• Northern Plains UAS Test Site/VANTIS
• Dedrone
• Rear Admiral Lorin Selby, Office of Naval Research
• Zipline
• USAF
• And more.
The Summit, taking place in what many have called the “Silicon Valley of Drones," offers the most open airspace in the country, vast tracts of farmland, infrastructure to test on and the nation’s first unmanned aircraft degree program. Because of all the activity in the region, UAS Magazine believes having the conference in North Dakota is the best location for an event like this. The location provides an outstanding opportunity for companies and policymakers to connect in a state that fully supports and invests in the UAS industry.
“This year’s UAS Summit will demonstrate the outstanding job North Dakota has done to become a leader in the UAS industry,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing, and sales at UAS Magazine. “It will also demonstrate the continued efforts that are being made by North Dakota and the companies and organizations involved to keep North Dakota and the region at the forefront on the industry, through research, new technology and commercialization.”
About UAS Magazine
For commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine exclusively highlights the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine’s readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.
