The Hydrogen Group CEO appears on a National LIVE Podcast

Our invention reduces diesel fuel emissions from 25-50% and saves 27% in diesel fuel costs.

CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you see our livestream?

The Hydrogen Group was recently featured on the Startup Spotlight by Earfluence. Good discussions about our company, market, team and investment opportunity. If you missed it, check it out here: YouTube, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Armand Dauplaise, CEO of the Hydrogen Group, and William Murray, Investor Relations Manager, both appeared on the LIVE presentation of Startup Spotlight by Earfluence. The hour-long interview was conducted on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 1 pm EST by Earfluence CEO and Executive Producer Jason Gillikin. Earfluence highlights entrepreneurs by using their passion for podcasting, storytelling, digital marketing, and how those things combine to form amazing evergreen content and unparalleled exposure for businesses. Their website is at https://www.earfluence.com/. Be sure to tune into their presentation of The Hydrogen Group at the above links.

What recent investors are saying!

David L.

"Fossil fuels will continue to play an important role in the coming decades, especially with improvements in fuel efficiency coupled with significantly reduced emissions. Technologies that can power vehicles with little or no emissions and not requiring significant infrastructure would be big winners."

John W. L.

"I have a long-time interest in the energy sector and techniques by which we can conserve energy sources."

Stephen L.

"Reducing fuel emissions is increasingly important and with significant public/private investment behind it but will take decades to make the full transition to EV and other technologies so this definitely can fill in a much-needed gap."

These are just a few comments from our investors, but we've raised $1.2 Million from our 93 investors to date. See what all the excitement is about by watching out corporate video at https://fundify.com/s/the-hydrogen-group/d292f19f/pitch.