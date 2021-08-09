Fmr. NASA Scientist Joins The Hydrogen Group Board

Our Main Markets

The Hydrogen Group, a Social Impact Company doing good by reducing diesel fuel costs by 27%, while reducing toxic emissions from 25 to 50%.

CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hydrogen Group (“THG”) is a Social Impact business with its Conscious Capitalism goal of doing good and making money. We have a potential multi-billion-dollar opportunity in diesel-fueled methods of transportation with our multi-patented product. There are over 3.6 million Semi-tractors on US highways every day. In 2020, they consumed close to 69 BILLION gallons of diesel fuel at a cost of $215 Billion. Each of these vehicle owners wants to SAVE 27% in their diesel fuel costs

Our OBJECTIVE:

Our objective is to reduce climate change and fuel use in diesel-fueled methods of transportation including 3.6 million heavy-duty trucks; military vehicles including 6,000 Humvees; Maritime diesel-fueled ships; and off-road diesel use.

LATEST NEWS

1) The Board of Directors has added two new members John Lamar and Bill Murray.

Dr. John E. Lamar, is a Shareholder and former NASA Mechanical & Aerospace Engineer who has authored/co-authored 110 NASA technical reports and conference invited papers. He served as a NATO Scientific Arm Co-Chair and retired after 43 years from NASA as a Senior Research Scientist. He will be leading us with the DOE Grant application and CRADA Program application.

William Murray, Investor Relations Manager, is a Shareholder and former FINRA member compliance officer who held Series 7 and 24 licenses as a Registered Representative and Principal at two SEC licensed Broker-Dealers. He was a licensed Realtor® in Las Vegas, NV for over 10 years and has been a C-Suite level business consultant for over 20 years for both domestic and international companies. He is also a US Army veteran.

2) The August and September engineering plan has just been completed to include multiple road tests leading to SAE J1321 Fuel Consumption Test Procedure – Type II certification and Horiba 2200 emissions certification.

3) Patent Number 11,092,117 will be issued August 17, 2021. This will be Patent number three and management is planning to file for patent #4 before year end.

4) Our Engineers & Leadership Team are continuing on the course toward Marketing and Sales during late 4th Quarter of 2021.

The Hydrogen Group is poised to revolutionize the transportation industry! Learn more by contacting us today!