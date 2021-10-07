Boathouse Auctions Announces No Reserve Auction of 120-Meter SOLAS Mega-Yacht in Partnership with Concierge Auctions

Project Y910 is a rare opportunity acquire the 9th largest super yachts presently under construction in the world, ready to be designed to one’s own taste.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boathouse Auctions is pleased to present Project Y910 in partnership with Concierge Auctions. Currently laying at Fincantieri Trieste Shipyard in Italy, ready for outfitting, Project Y910 was unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show 22-25 September. A rare opportunity to acquire the 9th largest super yachts presently under construction and a potential to become one of the 40 largest super yachts in the world, designed to one’s own taste, the yacht is listed for sale at €25 million and will auction No Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Listing Agent Eric Althaus of Althaus Luxury Yachting. Bidding will be held 11-23 November on Concierge Auctions’ digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“Perhaps what makes Y910 unique is, not only that it’s one of the largest mega yachts in the world today, but due to the Ice Class 1A hull it is capable of cruising in challenging latitudes in total safety, allowing great exploration for all kinds of tastes,” stated Jack Mahoney of Boathouse Auctions. “At approximately 6,000 gross tons, Project Y910 hosts significant interior and exterior volumes. With a thousand possibilities for complete personalization, the new owner can give life to a unique yachting project, an explorer luxury megayacht, a private superyacht, a charter and event dedicated superyacht, or a luxury resort residence.”

Designed by naval architect Robert McFarlane of McFarlane ShipDesign and architects Cor D. Rover, Andrew Winch and Oliver Stirling and ready for outfitting by Fincantieri Trieste, the world's largest shipbuilding groups known for diversification and innovation, Project Y910 is sustainable development at heart. The 120-meter luxury project “recycles” an existing ice class hull, by lengthening it, adding a complete new aluminum superstructure and a hybrid diesel electric propulsion to deliver a brand-new concept. The hull and superstructure are all but finished, and what remains is the luxurious interior and deck amenities, including the possibility of up to 18 staterooms and all common areas with accommodation for up to 36 guests and 50 crew members.

“A dedicated team of engineers, architects, and designers are available to make the new owner’s dream a reality,” stated Althaus. “With a significant stage of completion thus far, the predicted delivery from the signature of the contract is just 18 months—significantly less time than 4 to 5 years when starting from scratch.”

Project Y910 additionally offers more than 25,000sf/2370m2 of accommodation and entertaining space, with more than 14,000sf/1360m2 of open space. Renderings/plans feature two pools (75sf/7m2 and 86sf/8m2) offering spacious gathering spots to soak up the sun and enjoy the scenery; two helipads; a helicopter lift/hangar; four tender garages to shuttle guests to and from shore in style; a large owner’s apartment on deck 6; two VIP apartments on deck 5, and 15 additional double-berth cabins on deck 4. Onboard garages will accommodate any type of vehicles, including all-terrain bikes, mini mokes, large SUVs, and a landing craft for their shuttle to/from shore.

“We are honored to work in conjunction with the yachting world to bring this vessel to auction and look forward to naming the new owner,” stated Caitlin Keys, Vice President of Business Development with Concierge Auctions.

Project Y910 is available for in-person and private virtual showings by appointment. For yacht details, animated film, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Boathouse Auctions, Inc.

Boathouse Auctions is a turnkey, time-sensitive online yacht auction platform that connects prequalified buyers with motivated sellers, providing vessel buyers with greater value, owners with liquidity and a time-sensitive solution, and brokers with commission protection. See listings, submit vessels, and learn more at boathouseauctions.com.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states and 30 countries/territories. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.