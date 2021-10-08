SMARTcare Software Wins Wisconsin Innovation Award for Home Care Caregiver Retention Toolset

Smartcare Wins Top Honors at WI Innovation Awards Caregiver Rewards and Engagement Toolset WI Innovation Awards WinnerLogo

SMARTcare’s Caregiver Rewards Toolset earns Wisconsin’s top technology honor for software innovation by applying technology to solve challenges in home care.

We’re honored to receive this recognition for our unique Caregiver Rewards innovation and the advancements we are making towards solving the critical problem of caregiver retention in home healthcare.” — Scott Zielski

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTcare Software, Inc., provider of an award-winning EMR platform delivering solutions to home care providers worldwide, announced today that it won the Wisconsin Software Innovation Award for applying gamification principles and machine learning to solve the problem of caregiver retention.

At the state capital Tuesday night, nine winners were honored from the twenty-eight finalists and more than 331 nominees during the 2021 Wisconsin Innovation Awards. The ceremony, emceed by television personality and local entrepreneur Marie Justice, recognized the state’s most innovative products and services from eight industry categories. The 2021 winners were selected by a panel of 27 experts with backgrounds in many business sectors – technology, food, healthcare, agriculture, nonprofits, education, government, and the like – from throughout the state of Wisconsin.

“The Wisconsin Innovation Awards seek to celebrate and inspire innovation and highlight the creative spirit from the state’s leading public, private, and nonprofit sectors,” said Matt Younkle, Co-Founder of the Wisconsin Innovation Awards and Pythonic Corporation. “We want to congratulate all finalists and winners from the 2021 Wisconsin Innovation Awards and look forward to encouraging an even greater environment of innovation in the year to come.”

“We’re honored to receive this recognition for our work towards solving the critical problem of caregiver retention in home care,” said Scott Zielski, CEO of SMARTcare Software. “By applying technology to the challenge of retaining caregiver staff, we’re making it possible for providers to advance the delivery of home care services to the nation’s aging population. Our customers are achieving some of the highest caregiver retention rates in home care with the SMARTcare Rewards and Retention toolset - the industry's only multifaceted approach to engaging and retaining caregivers with gamification that focuses on the caregiver's success."

In SMARTcare’s Caregiver Retention system, embedded loyalty tools gamify caregiver engagement to make the difficult job of home care more than a paycheck. A unique Caregiver Rewards system keeps caregivers connected and motivated by allowing agencies to offer tailored rewards for meeting ideal performance criteria, like high patient satisfaction results. In addition, mobile point-of-care apps and industry-leading workflows allow home care providers to achieve the highest engagement experience levels in the market. Using SMARTcare, home care providers ranging from independent agencies to national home care provider networks have unlocked the solution to caregiver engagement and retention while solving a wide range of operational challenges.

“The state of Wisconsin has a strong history of innovation and leadership in healthcare technology. We look forward to continuing to carry on the state tradition of innovating healthcare as we continue to successfully expand this home-care-focused healthcare technology business that is headquarter in Northwestern Wisconsin,” said Zielski.



For more information about SMARTcare Software visit: www.smartcaresoftware.com

About SMARTcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, SMARTcare Software is a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform developing transformative technologies to support the future of home care in the post-acute and long-term care markets. SMARTcare’s sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and ultimately drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, SMARTcare is solving home care’s staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience. SMARTcare solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and patient family members, leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

About the Wisconsin Innovation Awards

The Wisconsin Innovation Awards (WIA) connects and showcases innovators throughout the state of Wisconsin across industries and organizations of all shapes and sizes. By producing and providing educational media content, organizing a statewide network of experts willing to mentor and support each other, and hosting events that highlight groundbreaking work, WIA is building a lasting legacy of instruction inspired by Wisconsin’s thinkers, makers, creators, and designers. WIA fosters innovation in this state and helps shine a light on companies throughout Wisconsin that have transformational ideas.

Smartcare Software 2021 WIA Winner video