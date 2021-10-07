Does It Seem Like Hope Has Vanished? Award-Winning Author Richard Battle's New Book 'Life's Daily Treasure' Has Answers
~Richard's new book released October 4, will lift your spirits daily with hope, optimism, personal growth, and encouragement~
This book is the best investment you'll make because you will read it for all of your life. It will restore your pride in America and inspire you to pursue your destiny confidently.”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stress, anxiety, and grief are all after-effects of the turbulent times we live in. The ongoing pandemic has ravaged communities creating devastating and long-lasting losses of life at worst, and at best the loss of a sense of normalcy for everyone. If you or a loved one have given up hope, 'Life's Daily Treasure: 366 Doses of Hope, Optimism, Personal Growth, and Encouragement' by award-winning author and media commentator Richard V. Battle has daily doses of inspiration and motivation, plus a bonus “Leap Year” bonus!
— Richard V. Battle, award-winning author and media commentator
Richard Battle is a celebrated author of eight books, including his multiple award-winning book "Navigating Life's Journey: Common Sense in Uncommon Times”. He’s heard and seen on multiple TV and radio shows around the country, offering his trademark Texas straight talk and a common sense approach to today’s toughest challenges.
“I’m really proud of this book; Life's Daily Treasure is the best investment you'll make for your life because you will read it for all of your life. It will restore your pride in America and inspire you to pursue your destiny confidently," says Richard V. Battle.
Every new book page includes inspirational scripture, historic anniversaries, birthdays, national day celebrations, motivational quotes, and Battle's Bullets for action that will lift your spirits and help set your course for the day.
Richard V. Battle is a multi-award-winning author, media commentator and motivational speaker on leadership, sales, and faith for over 30 years. He has served on several leading non-profit organizations in an executive advisory role. Richard is a regular guest on KLZ, KTOE, and Big Talker FM, in addition to his appearances on or in dozens of leading media outlets, including Fox TV, The New Rationalist, The Washington Times, WMT, Wake Up Tucson, Real America's Voice, and KMOX St. Louis. You can visit him online at www.richardbattle.com.
Life's Daily Treasure: 366 Doses of Hope, Optimism, Personal Growth, and Encouragement is now available worldwide at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and from publisher Outskirts Press, Inc.
Praise for Life's Daily Treasure
Richard is a man of integrity who understands success and failure, joy and sorrow, having much and little. He is a man you can count on to always calm the storm. I'm sure all of us will find daily words of wisdom and encouragement in his new book Life's Daily Treasure – I know I will.
- John W. Rush, Radio Host at KLZ, Denver, CO, Business Owner, and Coach
Richard created a uniquely useful book for those of us who like a touch of inspiration with our morning coffee. "Life's Daily Treasure" is one part devotional, one part sage advice, and a third-part factoid. And it's all served up in an easy-to-digest format that's quick to read but offering ample opportunity for contemplation and journaling.
- Charles Besondy, award-winning author of Christian fiction
Burke Allen/ Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn