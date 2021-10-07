Women’s Retreat at Charis Bible College Scheduled for October 28-30

Charis Bible College is bringing women together for a three-day retreat in the Rocky Mountains (Courtesy of Charis Bible College)

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charis Bible College is bringing women together for a three-day retreat in the Rocky Mountains. Guests are encouraged to bring their friends, mothers, sisters, and daughters October 28–30 to rest and reset. COVID-19 has reminded everyone of the importance of community in a world where people have had to maintain relationships over the internet.This year’s featured speakers are seasoned women who will speak timely words to help attendees understand who they truly are meant to be. Guests will be edified by engaging talks, workshops, and a question-and-answer panel with the speakers.This event is free! An optional $44 meal ticket covering two lunches is available for purchase during the online registration process; there will be food vendors onsite. You can also enjoy restaurants and attractions in Woodland Park. Need accommodations ? Go to awmi.net/lodging. Make lasting memories while you’re here. Go to VisitCOS.com to check out all the fun things to do while you’re in the Pikes Peak region. Find out more about the Women Arise Conference and register today at WomenAriseConference.com . We’ll see you there!About Charis Bible CollegeCharis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the work of the ministry. His vision is to change the body of Christ’s perception of God by preparing and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Charis Bible College is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has dozens of campuses around the world. Find Charis at CharisBibleCollege.org, on Facebook, or on Twitter.--30--

Women’s retreat at Charis Bible College