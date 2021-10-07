National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs (NFBPWC) Advocates for displaced Afghan Women
The National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs has begun outreach and support to welcome the displaced women arriving from Afghanistan.
As visas are processed and the women wait to be resettled, we hear first-hand what we can do to help. Most left wearing only the clothing on their backs. We are on a mission to elevate their needs.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs - NFBPWC - have begun outreach and support to welcome the displaced women arriving from Afghanistan. The immediate goal of the Afghan Women Project is fundraising to provide much-needed clothing. This is part of a larger endeavor aimed at helping the women integrate rapidly into our American way of life through mentoring, advocacy, allyship, and acculturation initiatives. NFBPWC will open paths to professional business resources, and provide practical assistance and mentoring to those who seek career and business advice. Outreach has already begun on the National level with NFBPWC members across the country.
NFBPWC adopted a structured approach already being considered by the New York City Affiliate Chapter, whose membership includes recent immigrants eager to help Afghan women integrate more easily. NFBPWC has presented this project to the UN Committees on Migration and on Sustainable Development.
Our practical intervention is aimed to fill a gap in government resettlement services.
NFBPWC's national network has the reach to augment the abilities of the Afghan women to navigate skills and resources in the United States. We want to bridge their dreams of personal liberty as they sought careers and entrepreneurship in Afghanistan, to create elevated work and opportunity here in America. We hope this effort will establish a blueprint that redefines how migrants are invited to adapt to their new homes, regardless of origin or destination.
“As visas are processed and the women wait to be resettled, we are hearing first-hand what we can do to help. Most displaced Afghans left wearing only the clothing on their backs. Although the women have access to clothing and supplies at US military base retail centers, the clothing designed for female military personnel is inappropriate for those who practice hijab (modest clothing). We are on a mission to elevate the needs of these women.”
About the NFBPWC
The National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs (NFBPWC) was founded in 1919. In 1930, Dr. Lena Madesin Phillips a co-founder of the NFBPWC, founded the International Federation of Business and Professional Women.
NFBPWC USA, is a 102-year-old organization. We are a national network of Business and Professional Women with the objectives of developing professional, business and leadership potential for all women. We advocate for the equal participation of women and men in power and decision-making roles. Former NFBPWC members are pioneers of the women’s equality movement, and include four first ladies of the United States, a US supreme court justice, authors, and esteemed business leaders.
As a non-government organization (NGO), BPW International has Consultative Status, Category 1 at the United Nations, through the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). It also has consultative status and special relations with the International Labor Office (ILO), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). As a result, BPW International has permanent representatives at the United Nations and its agencies in New York, Geneva, Paris and Vienna. These representatives keep BPWI affiliates informed of UN activities and represent their views during meetings, particularly on issues relating to women’s status. The New York City Affiliate Chapter of NFBPWC is proud to include eight UN Headquarter representatives as members, networked with UN Representatives in other parts of the world through BPW International, who itself also advocates through participatory status with the Council of Europe.
Donations to the project will be accepted through a fundraising campaign which is open until October 31, 2021. To donate, please visit https://www.nfbpwc.org/Donate.
For more information about the NFBPWC, please visit nfbpwc.org.
