Xicato Announces Partnership with Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions
Top Sales Agency Represents Xicato’s Award-Winning Lighting Solutions in Oklahoma
“We have been watching Xicato’s expanding product portfolio. They are no longer just a top OEM provider of quality light sources. Xicato has much more to offer now with their linear and controls.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot and linear light sources, today announced a partnership with Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions (HLPS), a manufacturers’ representative firm, to promote and sell the broad Xicato portfolio of linear lighting and Bluetooth smart lighting controls to customers, specifiers, lighting designers and building owners in Oklahoma.
— Mike Virag, Principal at HLPS
HLPS is one of the largest agencies in the nation with a team of over 130 knowledgeable professionals who have deep lighting experience to support a project from initial design concept to final completion. HLPS has seen significant expansion through merger and acquisition over the last few years dominating the project specifications for the region.
“We have been watching Xicato’s expanding product portfolio,” said Mike Virag, Principal at HLPS. “They are no longer just one of the top OEM providers of quality light sources. Xicato has much more to offer now with their linear and controls solutions,” Mike adds. “We are excited to represent them.”
“According to recent news, the state of Oklahoma is seeing significant upward economic trends post pandemic,” said Tom Howe, VP of Worldwide Sales at Xicato. “The partnership with HLPS provides opportunities to expand the model for healthy and connected buildings into a region well positioned for such growth. We believe Xicato provides just the right solutions to help HLPS win these smart building projects in this region.”
About Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions:
Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions (HLPS), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a manufacturer representative agency for many of the lighting and electrical industry’s premier commercial and industrial brands in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. HLPS is an electrical solutions company with a broad portfolio of electrical products for all commercial, industrial, and residential needs. Striving for excellence in both products and service has been the HLPS guiding principle since its inception and remains the cornerstone of the company’s philosophy today.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato, named Company of the Year by Construction Tech Review for Top Intelligent Building Solution Providers in 2021 and recent Sapphire Award winner by LEDs Magazine, is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
