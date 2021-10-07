COVID-19 Pandemic Causes Spike in Divorce Filings
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego, California. – There has been a dramatic increase in divorce filings that appears to have a direct connection to the Covid-19 pandemic. In a recent survey by the AAML (American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers), 63% of the lawyers surveyed said that the pandemic had caused an increase in the number of their cases or clients. The report also indicated that the main reason for the increase was a result of isolation with their spouse during the pandemic as well as disagreements over masks, vaccinations and in-class versus virtual learning.
As a result, more people seeking divorce are looking into their divorce options more than ever. Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL) and International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP) believes there is a better way that allows the couple to go through the divorce in a more dignified and respectful way.
October 30 - November 5, 2021, will be Divorce with Respect Week in California. More than 200 California divorce professionals have agreed to provide free 30-minute divorce consultations to help educate more people about their options for a potential divorce. Consultations can be with mental health professionals who serve as divorce coaches, divorce financial professionals who can answer financial questions or with divorce attorneys. The consultation is an informational meeting only, designed to help individuals learn more about no-court options and how to manage divorce with respect and dignity.
“So many people enter divorce with absolutely zero respect for their spouse. One of the reasons why they're getting divorced is because they don't respect their spouse. They don't trust them, and they feel attacked by them.” says Beth Proudfoot, LMFT whose own Collaborative Divorce helped to embark her on a new career as a trained mediator, author and Collaborative Divorce Coach. “But it is possible to divorce with respect because if the end result that you want is a fair settlement that feels good to both of you. It doesn't matter where you're starting. If we can get to the end, a respectful divorce is what is best for your kids and best for you and for your spouse. It is the wise thing to do.”
Divorce with Respect Week will kick off with Collaborative Divorce Day on October 30, 2021, as part of International Academy of Collaborative Professional’s Annual Networking and Educational Forum in San Diego October 28 -31. The forum is the largest gathering of Collaborative and family dispute resolution professionals in the world. This event will bring Collaborative professionals from around the world to San Diego.
Anyone interested in scheduling a free consultation with a divorce coach, financial professional or attorney during Divorce with Respect Week should go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com.
Divorce with Respect Week is presented by Collaborative Practice California (CPCal), a California 501(c)6 organization, in collaboration with International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation. CPCal exists in part to increase public awareness of the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process throughout California
