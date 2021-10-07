APL LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES NEIL SMITH AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – APL Logistics Ltd (APLL) is pleased to announce that Neil Smith has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), based in Seattle, WA. As CCO, He will oversee APLL’s global commercial strategy and development.

“APLL is a technology-driven, customer-centric organization that is constantly seeking to innovate and provide leading-edge customer solutions even through challenging times. Neil’s unique global experience and creative leadership make him the ideal fit for advancing our commercial efforts during this next phase of growth, and I’m excited to have him join our leadership team.”
─ Thad Bedard, EVP

Neil is an accomplished executive and leader and brings an incredible breadth of expertise and leadership gained from more than three decades of industry experience.

Before APLL, Neil held senior management positions at Odyssey Logistics & Technology and Hutchison Ports, the world’s largest operator of container terminals. Neil has an impressive track record of innovation, driving organic growth, and strategic acquisitions. He has lived and worked in three continents and, originally from the UK, qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG.

About

APL Logistics is the go-to global supply chain specialist for companies in the Automotive, Consumer, Industrials, and Retail sectors. The APL Logistics group of companies has a global network covering all major markets, backed by a multinational workforce of over 5,500 people. APL Logistics Ltd is a member of the Kintetsu World Express group, a global logistics services provider. For more information, go to www.apllogistics.com or email us at global_marketing@apllogistics.com.

APL LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES NEIL SMITH AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER
