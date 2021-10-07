APL LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES NEIL SMITH AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER
APL Logistics Ltd (APLL) is pleased to announce that Neil Smith has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), based in Seattle, WA.
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – APL Logistics Ltd (APLL) is pleased to announce that Neil Smith has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), based in Seattle, WA. As CCO, He will oversee APLL's global commercial strategy and development.
— Thad Bedard, EVP of APL Logistics
“APLL is a technology-driven, customer-centric organization that is constantly seeking to innovate and provide leading-edge customer solutions even through challenging times. Neil’s unique global experience and creative leadership make him the ideal fit for advancing our commercial efforts during this next phase of growth, and I’m excited to have him join our leadership team.”
Neil is an accomplished executive and leader and brings an incredible breadth of expertise and leadership gained from more than three decades of industry experience.
Before APLL, Neil held senior management positions at Odyssey Logistics & Technology and Hutchison Ports, the world’s largest operator of container terminals. Neil has an impressive track record of innovation, driving organic growth, and strategic acquisitions. He has lived and worked in three continents and, originally from the UK, qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG.
