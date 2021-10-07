The Unfakeable Code® Hits the #1 Spot on the Amazon Best Seller List in Multiple Business Leadership Training Categories
Learn How to Stop Letting Other People's Opinions Control You and Live Autnetically for a Happier, Less Stressful, More Grounded, and More Successful Way of Living, Loving, and Leading.
To thank all the readers, support millions of people and businesses who feel uncertain due to the pandemic, for TODAY only, The Unfakeable Code® book is available for $0.99 on Amazon.com.
Combining over 40 years of research, studies, and inspiring testimony, the book contains a robust five-step methodology that will help you reinvent your life and become the master of your own destiny.
You’ll Discover How To:
• Free Yourself From Judgement and Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Own Skin
• Manage Negative Self-Talk (and Turn Fear Into a Powerful Motivator)
• Infuse Your Life With a Limitless Sense of Freedom and Untapped Potential
And More!
Here’s What Experts Have To Say About The Book:
If you’re ready to let go of feeling powerless and out of control, it’s time for you to discover the power of an Unfakeable personality.
"This is an inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success." Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman, and CEO of Brian Tracy International
"The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma, and belief, giving readers a new code to reconnect with their true, authentic individual and the Divine within that knows how to take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms." Dr. John Demartini, World Renown Human Behavior Expert, Philosopher and Founder of the Demartini Institute
• A compelling guide to help anyone return to authentic living and the antidote to ‘fake-it-till-you-make-it' culture. Be confident, be bold, lead a more harmonic life, and heal those old emotional wounds.
• Filled with clear and practical step-by-step advice that anyone can use to build a better lifestyle. Based on five life-enhancing principles.
• A perfect gift book for anyone who is struggling, particularly post-pandemic, to re-learn how to be themselves and to become bold enough to try new things.
• Tony Jeton Selimi is a highly-acclaimed cognition expert, speaker, and the #1 Bestselling author of A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, and others. He is available for an interview.
"A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence." Marie Diamond
Step forward a fresh new way to:
• Handle judgments and rejections easily
• Manage your negative self-talk
• Stop being a people-pleaser
• Use your emotions intelligently
• Infuse your life with freedom
This inspiring book and winner of the Literary Titan Silver Award shares some of the rules where people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled. A must-read book that makes a compelling and scientific case for being more authentic at home, socially, and at work. It assists in harmonizing body-mind-heart intelligence to deal with any form of anxiety, conflict, stress, and willfully create an inspired destiny.
About the Author
Born in 1969 in the town of Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi went from living homeless and penniless to an internationally recognized TEDx speaker, award-winning author, and cognition expert specializing in human behavior, emotional intelligence, and leadership excellence.
He co-created the documentary Living My Illusion and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development to help other people reach their aspirations and dreams. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and people from all professions consult with him to get unstuck, unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and live fulfilled, authentically, and freely on their terms. Organizations seek his expertise to boost productivity, performance, profits, and overall employee wellbeing. He's been featured on SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX reaching over 100 million people.
The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback, Audiobook, and ebook at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author’s website https://tonyselimi.com
224 pages, hardcover
ISBN 978-3991073857
Publication date: April 2021
To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages.
Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)
Changing the Psychology to Match What Your Authentic Self Truly Desires