The Unfakeable Code® Hits the #1 Spot on the Amazon Best Seller List in Multiple Business Leadership Training Categories

#1 on the Amazon Best Seller List is The Unfakeable Code® - revealing how by thinking objectively you can change how well you do in every critical area of life.

An inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success.”
— Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International
The Unfakeable Code® - Take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms By Tony Jeton Selimi, Multi-Award-Winning #1 International Bestselling Author and Consultant, hits the #1 Spot on the Amazon Best Seller List in Multiple Business Leadership Training Categories

Learn How to Stop Letting Other People's Opinions Control You and Live Autnetically for a Happier, Less Stressful, More Grounded, and More Successful Way of Living, Loving, and Leading.

Combining over 40 years of research, studies, and inspiring testimony, the book contains a robust five-step methodology that will help you reinvent your life and become the master of your own destiny.

Combining over 40 years of research, studies, and inspiring testimony, the book contains a robust five-step methodology that will help you reinvent your life and become the master of your own destiny.

You’ll Discover How To:

• Free Yourself From Judgement and Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Own Skin
• Manage Negative Self-Talk (and Turn Fear Into a Powerful Motivator)
• Infuse Your Life With a Limitless Sense of Freedom and Untapped Potential

And More!

Here’s What Experts Have To Say About The Book:

"A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence." - Marie Diamond, a star from The Secret

If you’re ready to let go of feeling powerless and out of control, it’s time for you to discover the power of an Unfakeable personality.
If you're ready to let go of feeling powerless and out of control, it's time for you to discover the power of an Unfakeable personality.

"This is an inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success." Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman, and CEO of Brian Tracy International

"The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma, and belief, giving readers a new code to reconnect with their true, authentic individual and the Divine within that knows how to take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms." Dr. John Demartini, World Renown Human Behavior Expert, Philosopher and Founder of the Demartini Institute

• A compelling guide to help anyone return to authentic living and the antidote to ‘fake-it-till-you-make-it' culture. Be confident, be bold, lead a more harmonic life, and heal those old emotional wounds.

• Filled with clear and practical step-by-step advice that anyone can use to build a better lifestyle. Based on five life-enhancing principles.

• A perfect gift book for anyone who is struggling, particularly post-pandemic, to re-learn how to be themselves and to become bold enough to try new things.

• Tony Jeton Selimi is a highly-acclaimed cognition expert, speaker, and the #1 Bestselling author of A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, and others. He is available for an interview.

"A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence." Marie Diamond

Step forward a fresh new way to:

• Handle judgments and rejections easily
• Manage your negative self-talk
• Stop being a people-pleaser
• Use your emotions intelligently
• Infuse your life with freedom

This inspiring book and winner of the Literary Titan Silver Award shares some of the rules where people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled. A must-read book that makes a compelling and scientific case for being more authentic at home, socially, and at work. It assists in harmonizing body-mind-heart intelligence to deal with any form of anxiety, conflict, stress, and willfully create an inspired destiny.

About the Author

Born in 1969 in the town of Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi went from living homeless and penniless to an internationally recognized TEDx speaker, award-winning author, and cognition expert specializing in human behavior, emotional intelligence, and leadership excellence.

He co-created the documentary Living My Illusion and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development to help other people reach their aspirations and dreams. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and people from all professions consult with him to get unstuck, unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and live fulfilled, authentically, and freely on their terms. Organizations seek his expertise to boost productivity, performance, profits, and overall employee wellbeing. He's been featured on SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX reaching over 100 million people.

The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback, Audiobook, and ebook at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author’s website https://tonyselimi.com
224 pages, hardcover
ISBN ‎ 978-3991073857
Publication date: April 2021

To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages.

Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)

Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, film extras, and other bookings

To request review copies by e-mail, please send an e-mail request to b.bendra@novum-publishing.co.uk or the office at office@novum-publishing.co.uk. And by phone, please call the office number: 0203 766 0850.

Changing the Psychology to Match What Your Authentic Self Truly Desires

Born in 1969 in Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi moved to London in 1990 at the age of 20 to find a haven from the civil war's atrocities in which he had to fight. From being sick, sexually abused and bullied as a child, living penniless on the streets feeling alone, broke and desperate, he went on to graduate from one of the top four UK engineering universities, excel in the corporate world and successfully delivers multi-billion-pound technology and people transformation programs. His equally harrowing and extraordinary life journey gave birth to a masterful global educator and a British Albanian visionary who is now an internationally renowned TEDx and Professional Speaker, Business Consultant Specialising in Human Behaviour, Emotional Intelligence and Self-Mastery. Thousands of people from all walks of life have sought his help to break through mental imprisonment, addictions, phobias, and limiting beliefs, so they awaken their inner leader, maximise their human potential, and reach higher personal, professional, and business achievements. Tony's integrated and holistic work is sought by Fortune 500 CEO's, Entrepreneurs, Scientists, Doctors, Royalty, Film and TV stars, and Politicians, to name a few. Organisations seek their help to clarify their vision, mindfully educate and empower their leaders, and instil mental health and well-being strategies to elevate the team's spirit, leading to increased productivity and performance and ultimately growing sales. As a seven-times international bestseller of his multi-award-winning books, A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, Fit for Purpose Leadership #3, the just-released The Unfakeable Code® and the upcoming books A Path to Excellence® and The Unfakeable Genius®, he now travels the world providing practical solutions to life's challenges with his talks, workshops, seminars, one to one coaching programs and Vital Planning for Elevated Living mastermind retreats. As a speaker, using his broad knowledge and experience, he educates and inspires various audiences with his enlightening perspectives, humorous metaphors and a heart-illuminating personal journey. He uses his one of a kind values-based strategies to help people create the life outcomes they intuitively know they deserve. His work also includes Films and Documentaries, such as the Multi-Award-Winning Living My Illusion on Amazon Prime, inspirational content for Newspapers and Magazines, and has appeared on over 700 radio and TV stations across the world, including interviews by Royal Correspondent Ian Pelham-Turner, Besim Dina on Oxygen TV, Rudina Magjistrati, Top Channel Albania, by Jack Canfield and Brian Tracy in America and on SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX reaching over 100 million viewers, listeners and readers worldwide. He just released his most anticipated book of 2021, The Unfakeable Code®, which some critics say may become the next New York Time Bestseller to watch for in 2021. Tony's global transformative work and a mission to positively impact One Billion people's lives was recognised by The London SME Awards, selecting him as the winner of The Most Visionary Entrepreneur 2020. He is known for leaving people feeling certain, empowered and worthy of a billion.

Tony Jeton Selimi

