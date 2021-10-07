Carbon Footprint Management Market Players Integrate Enterprise Sustainability To Meet Popular Industry Demands

Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising focus on enterprise sustainability among organizations is a key trend gaining popularity in the carbon emission management market. Major companies operating in the carbon emission management sector are focused on launching new products to meet the rising market demand for regulating their carbon emission. For instance, in June 2021, a France-based information technology services and consulting company, Capgemini launched “Sustainable IT”, an offering designed to assist IT companies in reducing their carbon footprint. The new offering is meant to support clients on their sustainability journey through its technical expertise, customized approach, and strong partner ecosystem using Capgemini’s global sustainability offering framework.

Major players covered in the global carbon footprint management industry are Accuvio, Carbon EMS, Enviance, EnergyCAP LLC, ENGIE Impact, Envirosoft Corporation, Intelex Technologies Inc., IsoMetrix Software, Locus Technologies, NativeEnergy Inc., SAP SE, Johnson Controls, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric S.E., Natural Capital Partners, VelocityEHS, and Carbon Trust.

The global carbon footprint management market size is expected to grow from $7.76 billion in 2020 to $8.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the carbon footprint management market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The carbon footprint management market is expected to reach $11.50 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The introduction of various carbon emission policies by governments in carbon footprint management is expected to propel the growth of the carbon footprint management market.

North America was the largest region in the carbon footprint management market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the carbon footprint management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global carbon footprint management market report is segmented by component into solution, services, by deployment into on-premises, cloud, by vertical into manufacturing, IT and telecom, residential and commercial buildings, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, others.

Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2021 - By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Vertical (Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Residential And Commercial Buildings, Transportation And Logistics, Energy And Utilities), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides carbon footprint management market overview, forecast carbon footprint management market size and growth for the whole market, carbon footprint management market segments, and geographies, carbon footprint management market trends, carbon footprint management market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

