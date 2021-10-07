Author Michelle Deerwester-Dalrymple Releases a Gem, The BlackGuard of the Glen
Michelle’s imagination is exceptional. When combined with her poignant, complex, and vastly entertaining writing style, she is able to write one masterpiece after another.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just three years, Michelle Deerwester-Dalrymple has given readers at least 30 reasons to smile—one for every book she has written. The California author has released The BlackGuard of the Glen: A Steamy Highlander Medieval Scottish Historical Romance Novel her publicist announced today. The publication is anticipated to become a best seller and is available at https://books2read.com/blackguard.
The Blackguard of the Glen is the 8th and final book from her Glen Highland Romance series. Like the seven novels which precede it, The Blackguard of the Glen is well written. From page one readers will be entertained by how the author brilliantly intertwines authentic Scottish history with a lightly fictional narrative.
James Douglas prides himself on his uncanny military strategy over the English Sassenachs and finds himself at the right hand of King Robert, the Bruce of Scotland. It isn't long before the king and his kinsmen worry about his darker side consuming him. The king finds an ideal solution: get Douglas a wife to help ground him and salve his soul.
“Michelle’s imagination is exceptional. When combined with her poignant, complex, and vastly entertaining writing style, she is able to write one masterpiece after another," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Michelle Deerwester-Dalrymple. "The Blackguard of the Glen is no exception. She does a superb job with depiction as her characters intersect through peril, pain, power and romance.”
Deerwester-Dalrymple says she has always been intrigued by history be it in books, films, museums, or other formats. However, Scottish history in particular occupies a certain place in her heart.
Speaking on how she conceived the idea for the Glen Highland Scottish romance series, Michelle Deerwester-Dalrymple responded, "I love writing real figures from history into my books. The idea came after reading several Scottish romance novels and doing research on my Scottish last name. Focusing on James Douglas, King Robert the Bruce’s second in command, was ideal. I fell in love with him and all his mystery the more I read about him."
Deerwester-Dalrymple takes her history seriously. She took the time to research and reach out to Scottish historians to ensure the accuracy of the period.
"I did enough research to make the story workable," she explained. "I was fortunate enough to have a history scholar/reader comb through the book before it was published."
ABOUT MICHELLE DEERWESTER-DALRYMPLE
Michelle Deerwester-Dalrymple is a professor of writing and an author. She started reading when she was 3 years old, writing when she was 4, published her first poem at age 16, and received her Master’s Degree from the University of California, Riverside at age 21. A college professor of writing and rhetoric, she has also written articles and essays on a variety of topics, including several texts on writing for middle and high school students. She has written over thirty books under a variety of pen names and is also slowly working on a novel inspired by actual events. She lives in California with her family of seven.
For more information including how to sign up for Michelle’s free newsletter and how to receive no-cost e-books, visit https://view.flodesk.com/pages/5f74c62a924e5bf828c9e0f3 and https://books2read.com/blackguard, and connect with her on linktree: https://linktr.ee/mddalrympleauthor
