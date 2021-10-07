Corestack Wins 2021 Cloud Disruptor Stratus Award
CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced CoreStack winner as Cloud Disruptor in the 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing.
This award recognizes the great work our teams have put into creating a NextGen cloud governance platform that enables enterprises to achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced that The Business Intelligence Group named CoreStack winner as Cloud Disruptor in the 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program.
— Bala Vishwanath, Chief Marketing Officer, CoreStack
The Business Intelligence Group sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.
CoreStack provides AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution that enables enterprises to effectively manage their FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps to decrease cloud costs while increasing operational efficiencies by governing cloud operations, security, cost, access, and resources, as well as assuring 100% cloud compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & AWS Well Architected Framework. CoreStack’s AI and rule-based automation capabilities promise more lean, efficient, and seamless execution of operations. Clients can expect to implement new streamlined workflows with standardized and automated processes that avoid manual intervention errors.
“This award recognizes the great work our teams have put into creating a NextGen cloud governance platform that enables continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale,” said Bala Vishwanath, Chief Marketing Officer at CoreStack. “We are proud that the work we are doing is transforming the way enterprises are unlocking the power of cloud through operational efficiencies, cost optimization, security and compliance. We are thrilled that our work is recognized, and we will continue with our relentless drive to help our customers and partners unleash the power of cloud on their terms.”
“CoreStack is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives.”
About CoreStack
CoreStack, an AI-powered next generation multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud on their terms by helping them rapidly achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes across FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps, such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources. CoreStack also assures 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack works with many large global customers across multiple industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Telecommunications, Technology and Government. To-date, CoreStack has helped enterprises save more than $100 million in cloud costs and helps govern over $1 billion in cloud consumption annually. The company is backed by the world's leading global venture investors and strategic advisors including the ex-CIO of Microsoft and ex-CEO of Wipro. CoreStack is a recent recipient of the 2021 Gold Stevie American Business Awards in Cloud Infrastructure, 2021 Stratus Award as Cloud Disruptor and 2021 Globee Gold Winner as the Most Innovative Company of the Year in IT Cloud/SaaS. In addition, CoreStack won the 2021 Best New Products American Business Award in Cloud Governance as well as Golden Bridge Awards for Cloud Computing/SaaS Innovation and Cloud Security Innovation. IDC recognized CoreStack as the Innovator in Cloud Management Solutions and Gartner in the Magic quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. The Company is a three-time TiE50 Winner and a Emerge 50 League-10 NASSCOM award recipient in Enterprise Software. CoreStack is a Google Cloud Build Partner, Microsoft Azure Gold & Co-Sell Partner, and Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency and ISV Accelerate Partner.
