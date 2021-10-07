Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the 1300 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:40 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 42 year-old Justin Tapp, of Hillcrest Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).