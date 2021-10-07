Additional Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 4100 Block of Gault Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announced an additional arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the 4100 block of Gault Place, Northeast.

At approximately 1:38 am, the suspects approached the victims, who were seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims to exit the vehicle. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20 year-old Marquon Da John Martin, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

Previously, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).