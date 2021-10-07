ST ALBANS BARRACKS / DUI CRASH
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ INCIDENT
CASE#: 21A2039440
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic
STATION: VSP-St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10-06-21 at approximately 1818 hours
VIOLATION: DUI Alcohol/Crash
STREET: Machia Road
TOWN: Highgate
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Ryan B. Bessette
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: RAM 2500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: Minor
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Scott Carpenter
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? n/a
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: UPS
VEHICLE MODEL: TK
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end damage
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10-06-21 at approximately 1818 hours, VSP-St. Albans Barracks were notified of a two motor vehicle crash at the Machia Road in the Town of Highgate VT. Troopers arrived at the scene, and spoke with Carpenter. Troopers were advised that Bessette was transported to the NWMC for chest pain. Through investigation, it was determined that Bessette had consumed alcohol prior to the crash. Bessette was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI Alcohol. Bessette was a citation to appear in VT Superior Court - Criminal Division, Franklin County to answer to the charge of DUI.
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Franklin County
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/09/2021 @ 1000 hours
