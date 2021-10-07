ST ALBANS BARRACKS / DUI CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ INCIDENT

CASE#: 21A2039440

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic

STATION: VSP-St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10-06-21 at approximately 1818 hours

VIOLATION: DUI Alcohol/Crash

STREET: Machia Road

TOWN: Highgate

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Ryan B. Bessette

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: RAM 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Minor

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Scott Carpenter

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? n/a

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: UPS

VEHICLE MODEL: TK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end damage

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10-06-21 at approximately 1818 hours, VSP-St. Albans Barracks were notified of a two motor vehicle crash at the Machia Road in the Town of Highgate VT. Troopers arrived at the scene, and spoke with Carpenter. Troopers were advised that Bessette was transported to the NWMC for chest pain. Through investigation, it was determined that Bessette had consumed alcohol prior to the crash. Bessette was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI Alcohol. Bessette was a citation to appear in VT Superior Court - Criminal Division, Franklin County to answer to the charge of DUI.

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Franklin County

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/09/2021 @ 1000 hours

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Tel. 802-524-5993

Fax. 802-527-1150