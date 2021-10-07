St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Single Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A404936
RANK/NAME: Trooper Colin Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/6/2021 approximately 1720 hours
STREET: Pike Hill Rd
TOWN: Corinth
WEATHER: Partly Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Unpaved Surface
VEHICLE #1 1972 Volkswagen Bug
OPERATOR: Larry Hedges
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1972
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Bug
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, windshield, headlight assembly and hood
INJURIES: Hedges suffered injuries to the head.
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical, Berlin VT
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Pike Hill Rd, Corinth VT. Further investigation revealed that Larry Hedges (DOB: 3/6/1954) suffered a medical event, and then veered off the road and crashed his vehicle into a tree. When Troopers arrived, Hedges was already on his way to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, to be treated for injuries sustained to the head.