St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A404936

RANK/NAME: Trooper Colin Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/6/2021 approximately 1720 hours

STREET: Pike Hill Rd

TOWN: Corinth

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Unpaved Surface

VEHICLE #1 1972 Volkswagen Bug

OPERATOR: Larry Hedges

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1972

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Bug

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, windshield, headlight assembly and hood

INJURIES: Hedges suffered injuries to the head.

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical, Berlin VT

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Pike Hill Rd, Corinth VT. Further investigation revealed that Larry Hedges (DOB: 3/6/1954) suffered a medical event, and then veered off the road and crashed his vehicle into a tree. When Troopers arrived, Hedges was already on his way to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, to be treated for injuries sustained to the head.