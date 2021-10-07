Price Depreciation Moderates the Global Atherectomy Device Market as it Rebounds from COVID-19

Competitive pricing pressure and bundling of interventional cardiology devices has led to average selling price (ASP) depreciation for atherectomy devices, limiting market growth of this segment.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (iData), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global coronary atherectomy device market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. While the value of the total coronary atherectomy device market decreased in 2020, due primarily to COVID-19, iData forecasts that the market is expected to grow over the forecast period following a quick recovery, moderated by price depreciation.

According to iData's Global Coronary Atherectomy Device Market Report, the global market was estimated at around $178 million in 2020. The 2020 market value experienced approximately a 7.4% decrease from the 2019 valuation, following COVID-19 headwinds. However, the market has started to recover moving into 2021 and is expected to exceed $423 million by 2027. This report includes volume of procedures over a 10-year range and across 70 countries, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

Coronary atherectomy devices operate on the same principles as peripheral atherectomy devices, but because coronary arteries are much smaller in diameter, the technical specifications required are different. As a result, far fewer atherectomy products were developed for the coronary market, and some of the latest advances in atherectomy device design have not been applied to the coronary sector. In addition, the widespread use of drug-eluting stents (DES) in the coronary market, which have been shown to be effective at treating calcified lesions, limits the demand for coronary atherectomy.

The largest market for coronary atherectomy devices is the North American region. Within this region, the mechanical atherectomy devices are currently used for the majority of atherectomy procedures and account for the lion's share of the total units sold. However, competitive pricing pressure and bundling of interventional cardiology devices has led to ASP depreciation and limited the market value growth in the mechanical atherectomy segment.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, as well as procedural volume, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

